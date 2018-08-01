GIANT SLAYERS: Westlawn breaks drought with 3-2 win

FOOTBALL: For the first time in their Premier League history, the Westlawn Tigers celebrated a 3-2 victory over competition heavyweights Urunga Raiders.

The victory was the first for the season for Westlawn, and coach James Joyce said he was pleased to see the club get three points on the board.

"I said to the boys on the weekend that we've played better football that what we did on the weekend and got considerably worse results, so the win was a really good reward for the boys who have been putting in good performances all year," Joyce said.

"It was a pleasing result because we could have gone through the whole season without a win and not getting a result at all would have been hard to take, especially when you've got a young side that has been playing good football.

"The team needed something like this to help them believe they can get the result, because they've got the skills and talent but just need that bit of belief."

Joyce said the match was an arm-wrestle in the first half, with Westlawn going into half-time 1-0 up from a Michael Allen goal.

"We expected them to come out hard in the second half, which they did, and they levelled up after about 10 minutes," he said.

"We managed to put the pressure back on them, but then they had a chance but missed and we went back on the attack and scored through Tom Westman.

"After that they threw numbers forward and got a penalty and scored to level it up at 2-2.

"Not long after they had an opportunity to take the lead but missed, it was one on one with our goalkeeper and they missed the shot.

"By the same token at 2-2 we threw caution to the wind and pushed everyone forward, and it was a free kick that floated into the box that was headed across the goals and central midfielder Sam Brien slotted the ball in to win the game."

With four games left in the season, including local derbies against Grafton United and Maclean Bobcats, Joyce said Westlawn would be keen to add to its tally of wins.

"After results didn't go our way earlier in the season we're not looking at the finals but instead trying to improve week to week," he said.

"Moving forward we want to get some more wins and results and build our confidence.

"The belief after this win that we can not only compete but also get results is important especially with a young squad that drives on self confidence, it can be hard when the chips are down."