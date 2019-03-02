Westlawn chances slim to none after controversial meeting

DOUBLE BLOW: Westlawn captain and lead seamer Nathan Blanch will also not be able to bowl after he tore a muscle in his hamstring last weekend.

DOUBLE BLOW: Westlawn captain and lead seamer Nathan Blanch will also not be able to bowl after he tore a muscle in his hamstring last weekend. Matthew Elkerton

CRICKET: Westlawn's chances of making the GDSC Premier League finals have become slim to none after a controversial extraordinary Clarence River Cricket Association meeting this week.

On a night where one Premier League captain stormed from the room in disgust, Westlawn were stripped of seven competition points after a club delegates' vote.

The issue arose from Westlawn's shock outright loss to GDSC Easts in Round 12 after taking a first innings lead. Westlawn had been awarded seven points on MyCricket for their first innings win.

The issue was raised to the CRCA executive as it was believed the by-laws stated that first innings points were not awarded to clubs who lost outright. The rule in the by-laws left too much up to interpretation, forcing the extraordinary meeting.

After more than 45 minutes of robust discussion, a notice of motion to remove the seven points from Westlawn was passed 9-5.

The removal of the points means Westlawn will join fellow sides Coutts Crossing and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving requiring an outright result in the final round to leapfrog South Services into the finals.

Westlawn captain Nathan Blanch said he was disappointed, but still had faith in his side as they go up against third-placed Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel.

"I am disappointed in the whole process, I don't think we should have been voting on that really,” Blanch said. "To me, it is in black and white. This definitely makes it harder coming up against the top Tucabia side.

"I have done my hamstring and groin muscle so I won't be bowling.”

"It is going to be a hard ask, but I do have a bit of faith in our boys. If edges go to hand, you just never know. Cricket is a very funny game.”

Coutts Crossing and Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving will play off against each other at Lower Fisher Park with an outright result for either side granting them passage to the finals. The other match-up will be a top of the table clash between Brothers Clocktower Hotel and GDSC Easts at Ellem Oval.

LADDER: 88 Brothers, 68 GDSC Easts, 59 Tuc-Cop GI Hotel, 39 South Services, 31 Tuc-Cop Earthmoving, 30 Coutts Crossing, 27 Westlawn