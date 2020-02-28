Westlawn East go into final round fixture without captain Blanch

Nathen Blanch takes aim during the Clarence River GDSC Premier League cricket clash between Coutts Crossing and Westlawn East at Lower Fisher Park on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :Westlawn East has already secured a place in the GDSC Premier League finals ahead of the side’s final regular-season fixture against Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving tomorrow.

The joint venture side has gone from strength to strength as the Clarence River Cricket Association season has rolled on and they find themselves in fourth after a strong surge in 2020 but will be without captain and leader Nathen Blanch for at least two weeks.

Blanch suffered a minor muscle tear during a clash with Coutts Crossing last weekend but he had faith his side could get the job done this afternoon.

“We’re in a good spot at the moment,” Blanch said.

“We’ve had a good season and I think we can keep it going strong.”

Blanch said after cementing their spot in the finals, they could play with a bit more freedom today.

“The pressure is off so we can go for outright,” he said.

“We can’t lose our spot.

“I think we would be happy with another win before finals. We’ve had a few wins in a row.”

Blanch’s side is likely to face Brothers or Tuc-Cop GI Hotel in the first week of finals but he said his side would be confident moving forward.

“We’ve been undefeated against Brothers,” he said.

“We’ll have that in mind if we face them in semi-finals but I think we can hold ourselves well against any side.”

Brothers and Tuc-Cop GI will face off in a blockbuster final-round encounter, while South Services will look to head into finals on a high with a win against a struggling Coutts Crossing outfit.

GAME DAY: Westlawn East faces Tuc-Cop PLE at JJ McKittrick Park, Tuc-Cop GI Hotel hosts Brothers at Ulmarra Showground and South Services takes on Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher Park in day one of the two-day final-round fixtures from 1pm tomorrow.