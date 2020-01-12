Menu
Coutts Crossing's Ben Shipman bowled well without luck against Westlawn East during round 9 of the GDSC Premier League cricket. Photo: Amy Hodge
Westlawn East rise up the ranks as Coutts Crossing free fall

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
12th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE :Westlawn East have moved up to fourth spot in the GDSC Premier League with a win over last-placed Coutts Crossing yesterday.

An understrength Coutts had a difficult task against the opponents at JJ Lawrence Fields after the joint side claimed the hefty scalp of Brothers to close out 2019 but stand-in captain Bill North was pleased by his side’s efforts to bowl them out for 196.

“We bowled and fielded reasonably well to restrict them as well as we could, and it was pleasing to take 10 wickets,” North said.

“Kye Masters’ leg spinners came out well for a bloke who hasn’t played in a few years, and Hayden Woods (4 for 9 off last 3 overs) ripped into the tail order.”

“But as a playing unit there were too many wides which has been an issue all season.”

An hour-long rain delay in play pushed the Coutts Crossing innings back to a 5pm start and North said it hindered his side as they fell for 45 in tricky conditions.

“The rain really hurt us. There was not enough light left to get through 40 overs and, without the likes of Tim Tilse, Eli Fahey and Nick Wood and facing a handy bowling attack with the ball skidding on, we decided our best option was to bat for the draw,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we just weren’t good enough in the end.”

Westlawn East captain Nathen Blanch (3 for 16 off 8) was in form once again while Matt Lobsey (3 for 0 off 3) was effective in taking out some of Coutts’ top sloggers.

“We almost saw off Nathen Blanch. Two wickets in his final over was crucial,” North said.

A Tucabia-Copmanhurst derby was played at Ulmarra Showground yesterday with both Phil Lloyd Earthmoving’s Derek Woods (59) and GI Hotel’s Blake Ryan (70) posting some huge scores off the bat.

Matt Pigg led the charge for GI Hotel as the defending premiers finished seven wicket winners on 3/155.

