Westlawn Finance is no longer all in family

FOR THE first time in its 50 year history Clarence Valley-based lending business Westlawn Finance Ltd is no longer a wholly-owned family business.

The chairman of Westlawn, Jim Dougherty said the company was excited to introduce a significant new business partner in Consolidated Operations Group Limited (COG).

"It is a first for Westlawn," he said. "The Dougherty family has certainly entered into arrangements with other businesses over the years, but Westlawn has been 100 per cent family owned until now."

Mr Dougherty said Westlawn and COG had a business lending arrangement going back a number of years.

"COG approached us with the proposal to go into partnership," Mr Dougherty said.

"They are in a growth phase, so it was an opportunity for us to expand."

He said an agreement has been reached whereby COG would acquire a 32 per cent interest in Westlawn via an issue of new capital totalling $14m (comprising $10m cash and $4m COG shares).

This has immediate and significant benefits for Westlawn as it will;

Increase share capital by approximately $10m to $32m

Increase the capital ratio to over 14 per cent (representing a 6 per cent buffer on the ASIC benchmark of 8 per cent)

Strengthen the balance sheet and provide greater investor security

Provide a new shareholder with substantial financial resources

Provide ongoing and new synergistic business opportunities

Mr Doughherty said COG was an ASX listed company with a current market capitalisation of approximately $136m and net assets of almost $200m. COG was Australia's largest equipment finance broker aggregation group via a network of independent and equity owned finance brokers and in FY2018 financed $3.35bn.

He said the managing director of COG, Mr Cameron McCullagh, would join the board of Westlawn and bring with him a wealth of financial services experience.

Mr Dougherty said the deal left the Dougherty family with a 68 per cent majority interest in Westlawn ensuring it will remain in the control of the local Dougherty family as it has been for the past 50+ years.

"The business will continue to operate as it currently is with the existing local management and staff structure," he said.

"The Dougherty family see this as a hugely positive step, not just for the business but for our many customers and over 100 employees.

"This transaction represents a significant milestone in the history of Westlawn which will ensure that it continues to grow and prosper for many years to come."