Westlawn, Grafton get tough assignments in FFA Cup draw

Bobcat Nathan Shugg take on Tiger Harrison Vidler in a C.Ex Mens Premier League clash between the Maclean Bobcats and the Westlawn Tgiers at Barry Watts Oval last season.

FOOTBALL :Clarence Valley sides Westlawn Tigers and Grafton United will carry the torch for the region in this year’s FFA Cup competition and are set to face some tough sides in the opening rounds.

Northern NSW Football conducted the official draw last week for FFA Cup Round 2 and Round 3 fixtures.

Grafton have been drawn to face Richmod Rovers in Round 2 before a potential trip to face Division 1 side Sawtell Scorpions, while Westlawn ­Tigers go straight into Round 3 to play McLeay Valley ­Rangers.

Westlawn Tigers will look to use the fixture to gauge where they stand, as they are set to return to a potentially Clarence Valley-centric Division 1 competition this year.

Grafton United beat Majos FC to take out last year’s Division 2 Men’s North title.

Last year’s C.Ex Premier League winners, Boambee Bombers, will look to go deep into the FFA Cup competition as they start with an easy ­fixture against Wallis Lake/Great Lakes United.

The northern conference teams will play out their regional qualifiers until Round 5, when they will join the southern conference in Round 6 for the NNSWF FFA Cup state qualifiers.

The FFA Cup provides NNSWF Premier club and member zone club teams the opportunity to progress to the round of 32 and the chance to play off against preliminary round, club-based winners from other states, as well as A-League clubs.

Fixture details for all matches will be confirmed in consultation with clubs.