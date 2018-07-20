Westlawn hoping for just rewards on pitch

OUT: Westlawn will be without the services of Zac Benfield who received a red card in last week's match.

FOOTBALL: The Westlawn Tigers will be hoping to have a win to show for all their hard work this season when they take on the Coffs Coast Tigers tomorrow.

However, coach James Joyce has warned they will have to earn it, as the side look to bounce back from a heavy 11-0 loss against the Far North Coast Premier League's second placed CCUFC Lions.

"Everyone was pretty down after that loss, while we didn't play bad we got smashed on the scoreboard,” Joyce said.

"We've obviously hoping to turn that around against Coffs Coast, we had two draws against them earlier this season so this is a game that we're hopeful we can get a result out of. Both teams played poorly last time but since then there's been a fair bit of improvement.”

Westlawn will be without the services of brothers Zac and Jesse Benfield, who both are suspended for the clash.

Joyce said with only six games remaining in the season, this weekend was an opportunity to earn three points.

"It's getting to the point of the season where top four isn't a consideration for us, it's looking to get some just rewards for the good football we've played over the season, put in the effort and see some impact on the scoreboard,” he said.

"From a personal perspective it would be really rewarding to see the lads get something for the hard work this season, but no-one will put it on a plate for them, they'll have to go out and get it.”

Westlawn face Coffs Coast tomorrow from 5pm at Barnier Park.

IN OTHER Premier League action, Grafton United FC travel south to face competition leaders Boambee Bombers on Sunday from 2pm.