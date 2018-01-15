Westlawn master the elements to shoot to second

ALL SMILES: Jaca Hotel Westlawn captain Brad Inmon (second from left) congratulates fielder Rohan Hackett (second from right) after he ran out Andy Kinnane.

ALL SMILES: Jaca Hotel Westlawn captain Brad Inmon (second from left) congratulates fielder Rohan Hackett (second from right) after he ran out Andy Kinnane. Caitlan Charles

WESTLAWN v BROTHERS: Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn has shot its way into second place on the 2017/18 GDSC Premier League ladder with a grinding three-wicket win over defending premier Brothers Clocktower Hotel.

It was another good result that captain Brad Inmon chalked up to his seam attack, with Nathan Blanch (3 for 16 off 8), Zac Page (3 for 27 off 8) and Rohan Hackett (1 for 5 off 4) working in tandem to have Brothers all out for 79 after 30 overs.

Inmon could not believe his luck as Brothers captain Jake Kroehnert, fresh off winning the toss and going out to bat, flashed at a leg-side delivery first ball and feathered a catch through to wicketkeeper Mick Fletcher for a royal.

And that appeared to be the standard for the rest of the innings with Page also managing wickets with the first ball after each break.

"We have got arguably the best bowling attack in the town and they consistently prove it each week,” Inmon said.

"Our blokes just kept striking when we needed them to, they needed no time to find their rhythm that's for sure.”

Inmon was also impressed by Hackett pulling off a thrilling direct-hit run-out to have Andy Kinnane stranded just as Brothers appeared ready to launch a late fightback.

Though his side had only had a small total to chase, Inmon said it was tough going as his team battled with the elements.

The rising mercury and high humidity put pressure on the batsmen and made it almost unbearable in the middle, while the striking green-top at Ellem Oval served up more surprises than what was expected.

"The heat out there absolutely ruptured me, we did it pretty tough,” Inmon said.

"It was a pretty tough pitch as well, she was pretty two-paced.

"We were only chasing 79 and ended up seven down there at one point. They definitely made a real game of it in the end.”

Westlawn had been cruising to the total with Inmon (26) and Jacob Ellis (17) laying a solid platform through the middle overs.

But when Brothers brought on fiesty young seamer Dylan Lucas (4 for 3 off 2.3) the match changed in an instant.

"There are definitely no fingernails left,” Inmon said.

"We ended up getting there thanks to the extras. It was still a tough win for our troops.”

BROTHERS CLOCKTOWER v JACA HOTEL WESTLAWN

At Ellem Oval

Toss: Brothers Clocktower

Umpires: Jeff Hackett, David Honeybrook

Brothers 1st Innings

J Kroehnert c Fletcher b N Blanch 0

K Lawrence c Speechley b Hackett 0

J Firth b N Blanch 8

BL Jurd c Fletcher b Speechley 7

M Kroehnert b Page 17

JS Weatherstone c Inmon b Page 10

AJ Kinnane run out (R Hackett) 6

C Dehnert b JA Blanch 12

BJ Weatherstone not out 4

DJ Lucas b N Blanch 3

Extras (b 0, lb 1, w 10, nb 1) 12

ALL-OUT for 79

Overs: 30

Bowling: N Blanch 6.5-0-16-3, R Hackett 4-1-5-1, B Speechley 8-1-23-1, Z Page 8-1-27-3, JA Blanch 2-0-6-1, J Ellis 1-0-1-0

Westlawn 1st Innings

CK Buggy lbw b JS Weatherstone 4

PJ Vidler c Lucas b BJ Weatherstone 8

BJ Inmon c ? b J Kroehnert 26

J Ellis c Dehnert b Lucas 17

R Hackett lbw b Lucas 6

L McLachlan b Lucas 5

M Fletcher not out 0

B Speechley b Lucas 0

Z Page not out 0

Extras (b 0, lb 0, w 12, nb 2) 14

SEVEN wickets for 80

Overs: 24.3

FoW: 1-4(CK Buggy) 2-21(PJ Vidler) 3-46(BJ Inmon) 4-72(J Ellis) 5-73(R Hackett) 6-78(L McLachlan) 7-78(B Speechley)

Bowling: M Kroehnert 4-0-16-0(1nb, 3w), JS Weatherstone 4-0-4-1(1w), AJ Kinnane 3-0-14-0, BJ Weatherstone 5-1-11-1(1w), J Kroehnert 3-1-22-0(1nb, 3w), J Firth 3-1-10-0(1w), DJ Lucas 2.3-1-3-4(3w)