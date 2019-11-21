Westlawn members chip in ahead of pivotal meetings

Dave Lynch addresses members before his election to the position of president of the Westlawn Golf Club.

MEMBERSHIPS are on the rise for the Westlawn Golf Club as the group continue their push to keep the course alive.

Westlawn Golf Club memberships have now reached 75 and newly elected President Dave Lynch said they were "only scratching the surface" when it came to commercial sponsorship.

"I had an 85-year-old woman turn up at my door last week who had never played golf in her life and said she appreciated what we were doing and handed me $150 for membership," he said.

"We have had so many people come forward saying they don't want to see the course close."

Elected last Saturday along with a raft of new committee members, Mr Lynch said he was humbled to be chosen to lead the club during this challenging time.

"They had faith in me to be a team leader and take the position, but like any great leader you need a strong team," he said.

"We have a really strong committee now."

The election of office bearers was another step in the right direction in the club's last ditch effort to take over control of the golf club, ahead of two key meetings in the coming weeks.

Mr Lynch said the club had put forward proposals to the Grafton District Services Club which would enable them to use equipment used to maintain the course in the past and was happy with how their discussions had progressed.

GDSC Nathan Whiteside said the group would have a response after their board meeting on Monday where they will "finalise discussion on whether we lease or sell the equipment."

The decision by GDSC could have a significant bearing on the final decision by the Clarence River Jockey Club to allow WGC to take on management of the course.

Mr Lynch said whichever way both boards went in the next two weeks, they had shown they were serious about taking on the project and were "willing to do the right thing by anyone and everyone."

"If it doesn't happen, it wont be through the lack of trying, we have volunteers that are willing to do their bit and a retired greenkeeper to help out," he said.

"He went out and walked the course and he is pretty keen to share his expertise, we will have expert help there."

Anyone interested in joining the club is being urged to pick up a membership form at the Westlawn Golf Club on Friday morning at 8:15 or from 10.30 to 12.30 on Sunday.

Alternatively email westlawngolfclub@email.com.