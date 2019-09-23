Westlawn Primary go deep into NSW PSSA hockey tournament

HOCKEY: Westlawn Primary School have once again made waves in the NSW Primary School Sports Association hockey knockout with a second and third place finish after last years championship success.

The Westlawn girls and boys teams qualified for the tournament as North Coast regional champions and travelled to the Macarthur Hockey Complex in Narellan with high hopes last week.

The boys had a solid start with a 4-0 victory over Gloucester Public in the quarter-finals but they went out in their next game losing to Ben Venue Public 2-0 in the final four.

The Westlawn Public School boys team after their win in the North Coast Championships.

The school's girls had another prolific run in the competition with 8-0 and 6-0 wins over Gloucester Public and Ben Venue Public in the opening rounds to seal a spot in the final but mother to player Amelia Speed, Sheryn, felt that they were unlucky as they fell to Camden South Public 1-0 in the grand final.

"The girls did really well, it was 0-0 until about two to go so they were very unlucky in the end,” Sharyn said.

"The conditions were terrible, it was cold and wet and even though the kids were saturated they did a really good job. They really did school proud.”

Sharyn said the Westlawn side have a great mix of younger girls and more senior girls that have been emerging for a few years at the school that's always put a great deal of support into their hockey programs.

"They're a very exciting bunch of girls, some of the little girls like Amelia are developing really well and the older girls are amazing talents. Lauren Hadley, the girls coach is just very encouraging so she's been great for the team,” she said.

"There was a lot of school spirit shown down in Sydney and the school were great in supporting the players to get down there.”

Clarence Valley schools continue to shine in state hockey competition and Sharyn said the region just keeps producing talent.

"The last few years their hockey teams have made finals and done really well. It's always them and Grafton at the top,” she said.

"Our nursery of hockey players is in pretty good stead.”