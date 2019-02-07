Westlawn Property Trust looking to big returns

CLARENCE Property is tapping the market for $20million in the latest capital raising for its flagship Westlawn Property Trust (WPT), after its previous offering, which returned 22.1 per cent last financial year, closed oversubscribed at $22million.

The company is forecasting a gross distribution of 8.8 per cent per annum for new investors, backed by the Trust's average annual return of 14.5 per cent over the past three years and 13.8 per cent since its inception in 1994.

WPT's portfolio has been bolstered by the staged acquisition of the $70million, 136-lot Yamba Quays, the last canal-front community in New South Wales, following the 1996 State Government legislation to ban further canal development.

WPT now holds more than $300million in assets from Yamba to Brisbane, including masterplanned communities, shopping centres and industrial and commercial buildings.

Clarence Property managing director Peter Fahey says the new capital raising will allow WPT to maintain its low loan to value ratio (LVR) following recent acquisitions, which have been chosen for their potential to deliver strong returns.

"This past year has been one of our most active yet, with the acquisition of a total $60million of new assets for WPT, and the continued development of existing projects including our 500-lot Epiq Lennox masterplanned community, which is now home to dozens of families,” he said.

"Yamba Quays is a blue chip addition to the portfolio as it is the last development of its kind in New South Wales.

"We also re-invest in high performing long-term assets. We have just commenced a $5million renovation program to improve yields and WALE at a number of our regional shopping centres, which have become the backbone of WPT.

"Looking ahead, 2019 should be a fruitful year for WPT as we build on our 1000-strong investor base and our excellent track record of delivering returns above our forecast distribution.”