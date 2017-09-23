Westlawn PS continue success on knockout level

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Westlawn Public School defeated Bellingen Public to advance to the sixth round of the NSW PSSA Boys' Cricket Knockout.

CRICKET: Westlawn Public School are continuing to excel on the sporting field and this week it was the NSW PSSA Boy's Cricket Knockout that felt the brunt of Westlawn's stringent bowling attack.

A supreme effort with the ball in hand helped Westlawn overcome fellow North Coast opponents Bellingen Public School by 28 runs in their fifth round clash at Bellingen.

A lone hand of 23 from Westlawn opener Joey Nilon helped the side to 7-102 from their 25 overs after losing top-order hitters Axel Hargans and Keaton Stutt early on.

"Joey batted really well at the top of the innings,” coach Scott Ogilvy said.

"He was the glue that held the innings together and he batted solidly throughout the first 10 overs.”

Middle order batsmen Hamish Speed (10) and Austin Gallagher (11) chipped in to help the side reach triple figures.

Ogilvy said the side was confident of defending the total but they had to work hard for the win in the field.

Opening the bowling, Keaton Stutt was miserly in his efforts, giving the Bellingen batsmen no room to move as he bowled five maidens in the innings and snared two wickets to finish with figures of 2 for 0 off 5.

A throwback to the fast bowler of the 1970s, a long- haired speed demon Nilon also claimed two wickets as did Harry Hughes.

"Our boys were awesome with the ball, it was the best team bowling performance they have put in all year,” Ogilvy said. "We just strangled them for runs and then won it comfortably in the end.

"These kids are just a naturally talented group of sportsmen.”

Westlawn will play their next match early next term.