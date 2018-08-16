Menu
UP FOR THE CHALLENGE: Bobcats injured star Frazer Marsh jumps for a header in the local derby last season.
Soccer

Westlawn ready to rattle the cage of rivals

Matthew Elkerton
by
16th Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: While they are playing for merely pride at this stage in the season, Westlawn Tigers captain-coach James Joyce will be confident his side can 'upset the apple cart' this weekend against local rivals Maclean Bobcats.

The Bobcats need nothing short of a win to keep their hopes of consecutive North Coast Football premier league finals appearances alive, with the Green Machine sitting three points behind Northern Storm Thunder.

But Westlawn have already proven this season they have the measure of the Bobcats, when they pegged back three second-half goals to secure a 4-4 draw at Barnier Park.

The Tigers have also shown a renewed exuberance in recent weeks, stringing back-to-back wins together to end July, before pushing the Thunder to their limits in a 2-0 loss last weekend.

The Tigers did not help their cause last weekend playing most of the second half a man short after Jesse Benfield was sent from the field with a straight red card.

This Saturday's fixture at Barry Watts Oval will be without two of the Valley's brightest footballers, with Benfield and Bobcats' rising star Riley Bender both sitting out the clash for indiscretions last week.

The loss of Benfield could force Joyce to look to his bench for support, something he hasn't done in three games.

football maclean bobcats ncf north coast football premier league soccer westlawn tigers
Grafton Daily Examiner

