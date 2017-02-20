Westlawn students still twinning

Westlawn's four sets of twins now in Year 6, Ella and Mia Kilduff, Billy and Caleb Kilduff, Brielle and April Loadsman and Sophie and Kate Connors.

FROM pretending to read each other's minds to switching places at school, being an identical twin definitely has its perks at school.

That's according to Westlawn Public School's four sets of twins, who are now in their final year of primary school.

The Daily Examiner first met the two sets of Kilduff twins (who are cousins), the Loadsman twins and the Connors twins in 2011, as they all embarked on their journey through school together.

And even after all this time, people still struggle to tell them apart so often they often respond to their twin's name. When Sophie Connor and her sister Kate say it's cool having two names, a chorus of agreement rises from the room.

Sharing food at school, and always having someone to talk to, also ranked highly on their list of perks.

But as for the twin swap prank, two of the girls learnt the hard way that it isn't always what it's cracked up to be. When Brielle and April Loadsman tried it on their teachers last year, one of the identical pair got more than they bargained for.

"On the Friday when I went to class to trick her teacher, it was after assembly and we did a handwriting assessment for our report," Brielle said.

"I was starting to freak out."

Westlawn teacher Jason Pereira said the special thing about having so many twins in one grade was that they all had each other to lean on.

But the journey doesn't end there - next year, all eight students will move into high school together as Grafton High School students.

The thing they are most looking forward to? "More twins!", says Ella Kilduff.

Or maybe it was Mia.