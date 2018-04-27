Westlawn to do it tough without captain Joyce

BOUNCING BACK: Westlawn Tigers will come into the local derby clash against Grafton United after losing to Urunga Raiders last weekend.

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers will be without captain-coach James Joyce for this weekend's all-important local derby clash against Grafton United.

Despite winning both meetings between the club's last season, the Tigers will go into the clash at Barnier Park at long odds to come away with the win after United's thrilling start to the season.

But the Tigers have also shown good signs, including a 1-1 draw with Coffs Coast Tigers in the second round and will be looking for a good showing against their rivals.

The Tigers will be feeling the heat after a tough loss against Urunga Raiders last week, but Joyce said his side showed enough signs in that fixture to be positive this week.

With Joyce's expected omission this weekend, the Tigers toyed with a line-up change last week and he said it took the side time to gel.

"That was probably a tough 20 minutes, and they got three goals up on us, which was just too hard to peg back,” he said.

"But the boys worked out where they needed to be and really switched on. I think they will be ready for this game.”

The loss of Joyce, also means the loss of the side's best communicator in the backline, but he expects young guns Zac Benfield and Nick Lavender to step up and fill that role.

The pair will need to be at their best, with Joyce predicting the clash will quickly become an arm-wrestle.

"They are playing a lot more structured football this season, and I think that will clash really well with our style.”