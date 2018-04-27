Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BOUNCING BACK: Westlawn Tigers will come into the local derby clash against Grafton United after losing to Urunga Raiders last weekend.
BOUNCING BACK: Westlawn Tigers will come into the local derby clash against Grafton United after losing to Urunga Raiders last weekend. Brad Greenshields
Soccer

Westlawn to do it tough without captain Joyce

Matthew Elkerton
by
27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOOTBALL: Westlawn Tigers will be without captain-coach James Joyce for this weekend's all-important local derby clash against Grafton United.

Despite winning both meetings between the club's last season, the Tigers will go into the clash at Barnier Park at long odds to come away with the win after United's thrilling start to the season.

But the Tigers have also shown good signs, including a 1-1 draw with Coffs Coast Tigers in the second round and will be looking for a good showing against their rivals.

The Tigers will be feeling the heat after a tough loss against Urunga Raiders last week, but Joyce said his side showed enough signs in that fixture to be positive this week.

With Joyce's expected omission this weekend, the Tigers toyed with a line-up change last week and he said it took the side time to gel.

"That was probably a tough 20 minutes, and they got three goals up on us, which was just too hard to peg back,” he said.

"But the boys worked out where they needed to be and really switched on. I think they will be ready for this game.”

The loss of Joyce, also means the loss of the side's best communicator in the backline, but he expects young guns Zac Benfield and Nick Lavender to step up and fill that role.

The pair will need to be at their best, with Joyce predicting the clash will quickly become an arm-wrestle.

"They are playing a lot more structured football this season, and I think that will clash really well with our style.”

football grafton united north coast football soccer westlawn tigers
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    'It's endangering lives': Community calls for new helipad

    premium_icon 'It's endangering lives': Community calls for new helipad

    Health Former director of nursing leads Rotary campaign to rebuild closed helicopter landing site

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    DEVELOPMENT: Who is building in the Valley?

    premium_icon DEVELOPMENT: Who is building in the Valley?

    News Who is developing in the Clarence Valley?

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Green grass means great time for annual sale

    premium_icon Green grass means great time for annual sale

    News Annual sale sells more than 2000 cattle to eager farmers

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    SWEET AND SAFE: Stickers help stamp out bullying

    SWEET AND SAFE: Stickers help stamp out bullying

    Business South Grafton cafe makes a stand against bullying

    • 27th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners