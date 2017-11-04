Westlawn turn to experience to reverse early form

EXPERIENCE IS KEY: Westlawn will be looking for a big start from lead seamer Nathan Blanch when the side meets Harwood today.

CRICKET: Westlawn captain Jason Rainbow will be looking to his experienced seamers as the club's Premier League outfit strives to reverse its fortune against Harwood this weekend.

"We cannot be happy with what is essentially a 0-3 start to the season,” he said.

"Maybe last year that would have been acceptable, but this year we are striving to do better and make finals.

"Whether we win or lose against Harwood, we need to show the same effort and commitment that the boys displayed last weekend.”

It has been a baptism of fire for the Westlawn outfit, coming up against reigning premiers Brothers twice this season and now the Premier League juggernauts on their soil at Harwood Oval.

But Rainbow has a hidden ace up his sleeve, with speedster Rowan Hackett returning for his first game of the season.

Along with the experience of Zac Page and Nathan Blanch, Rainbow is hoping the trio can take it to a strong Harwood batting line-up on what will likely be a batters' paradise.

"Backing up from Brothers straight into Harwood is not going to be easy, but it may be a blessing in disguise for us,” he said.

"It will give us a true indication of where we are at in the early stages of the competition and what we need to improve on to mix it with those sides.

"We have some very talented young blokes rising the ranks, including Aidan Cahill, Noah Green and Jacob Ellis, and they need to learn off our three quicks with plenty of experience.”

After being dogged by injury for the past couple of seasons, Blanch is firing on all cylinders to kick-start the 2017-18 GDSC Premier League season and will lead off the attack for Rainbow if they bowl first today.

"Tim (McMahon) and Blair (Littlechild) do a great job on the deck down there, and I expect it will be rock hard and ready for the batsmen,” Rainbow said.

"I expect our senior blokes will get plenty of overs.”

In a cruel blow to the side's chances, Green has been ruled out with injury.

PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood v Westlawn at Harwood Oval; Brothers v Coutts Crossing at Ellem Oval; GDSC Easts v Tucabia at McKittrick Park; South Services have the bye.