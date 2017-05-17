WESTLAWN WHISPERS: Students have their say

Anzac Day March at Grafton

By Keaton Stutt

I MARCHED with my school from Market Square to Memorial Park to commemorate the fallen Anzacs.

As a school leader, I was extremely proud to be holding the school banner and leading the students up Prince Street to Memorial Park.

When we arrived at the park, I could see that we were well represented, amongst other schools, in our neat green and gold uniforms.

I felt a sense of melancholy for those who died for our beautiful country.

In addition, Anzac Day is has personal significance to me because my Pop and Grandad fought in World War I and World War II.

I believe that it is important that we continue the Anzac Day legacy because it reminds us all of how fortunate we are to live in a peaceful country called Australia.

Anzac Day speech on peace keeping operations

By Zoe Busch

I WAS given the privilege to represent my school by presenting a speech about the United Nations (UN) Peace Keeping Operation at Memorial Park.

I waited eagerly with mixed emotions as the park grounds filled up with community members and students from other schools.

The role of this organisation is to help countries that have endured war develop strategies and policies to help them build peace and feel secure. Their role is extremely important today as we still see countries overseas suffering from war and conflict.

ABOVE: Mother's Day art by KJ (Kindergarten).

Thanks mum!!

By Keaton Stutt and Zoe Busch

MOTHER'S Day is a special time for giving back to the women in our lives who love, care and support us unconditionally. It is a time to celebrate and cherish what they have done for us by showing our love back for them in many different ways, including doing extra jobs at home, giving hugs and kisses and by making breakfast in bed.

Last week at school, we had the opportunity to buy special treasures for our Mum. It was great to see the smiles and positive chitchat among the students as they were busy buying gifts.

We would like to thank the volunteers who gave up their time to run the stall for us.

Code Club gets robotic

By Sophie and Callie, Year 5

EVERY Tuesday in the library, Westlawn Public School comes alive with the exciting sound of robots beeping and talking.

Our library is not only a library to read, but also a library to explore with robots.

ABOVE: Students using Code-A-Pillar, from left, Jacoby, Ashton, Charlie, Oscar, Cameron and Saxon.

In Code Club, students have the opportunity to discover, create, and play coding games using a variety of resources. The students from across K-6 have a variety of fun robotic games to choose from, such as: Sphero, Blue Bots, Dash and Dot, Code-a-Pillar, Robot Mouse and Edison. Students have been creating their own games using platforms such as Scratch and Bloxels to create, test and play. "It is so much fun! My favourite robot is Sphero!,” says Hayden, from 3M.

Code Club is a great thing to learn at a young age because when you're older you could get a job as a robotic worker, create computer games and jobs of the future.

PEER SUPPORT GROUP: From left is Montana, Steffani, Bohdi, Marty, Jack, Mahkai, Sasha and James.

Buddies means friends

By Year 6P students Ella Kilduff, Letitia Black, Caleb Berrick and Sean Rodgers

IN TERM one, the Year 6 students were partnered with a kindergarten student. In this program the Year 6 students showed great responsibility as they cared for their buddies and helped them settle into the new experiences of school.

Every Friday the students participated in a range of activities including art, craft and fun games. The Year 6 and kindergarten students developed strong friendships with each other during this time.

This term we will progress to the peer support program. This program involves a group of students with a representative from each year - kindergarten to Year 5 and led by Year 6 students. The program aims to teach younger students about the importance of teamwork, respect and developing a safe and happy school community.