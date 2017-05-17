23°
News

WESTLAWN WHISPERS: Students have their say

Students of Westlawn Public School | 17th May 2017 8:30 AM
ABOVE: Year 6 Westlawn Public School leaders Ella Johnson, Lily McCutcheon, Ben Walters and Keaton Stutt.
ABOVE: Year 6 Westlawn Public School leaders Ella Johnson, Lily McCutcheon, Ben Walters and Keaton Stutt.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Anzac Day March at Grafton

By Keaton Stutt

I MARCHED with my school from Market Square to Memorial Park to commemorate the fallen Anzacs.

As a school leader, I was extremely proud to be holding the school banner and leading the students up Prince Street to Memorial Park.

When we arrived at the park, I could see that we were well represented, amongst other schools, in our neat green and gold uniforms.

I felt a sense of melancholy for those who died for our beautiful country.

In addition, Anzac Day is has personal significance to me because my Pop and Grandad fought in World War I and World War II.

I believe that it is important that we continue the Anzac Day legacy because it reminds us all of how fortunate we are to live in a peaceful country called Australia.

Anzac Day speech on peace keeping operations

By Zoe Busch

I WAS given the privilege to represent my school by presenting a speech about the United Nations (UN) Peace Keeping Operation at Memorial Park.

I waited eagerly with mixed emotions as the park grounds filled up with community members and students from other schools.

The role of this organisation is to help countries that have endured war develop strategies and policies to help them build peace and feel secure. Their role is extremely important today as we still see countries overseas suffering from war and conflict.

ABOVE: Mother&#39;s Day art by KJ (Kindergarten).
ABOVE: Mother's Day art by KJ (Kindergarten).

Thanks mum!!

By Keaton Stutt and Zoe Busch

MOTHER'S Day is a special time for giving back to the women in our lives who love, care and support us unconditionally. It is a time to celebrate and cherish what they have done for us by showing our love back for them in many different ways, including doing extra jobs at home, giving hugs and kisses and by making breakfast in bed.

Last week at school, we had the opportunity to buy special treasures for our Mum. It was great to see the smiles and positive chitchat among the students as they were busy buying gifts.

We would like to thank the volunteers who gave up their time to run the stall for us.

Code Club gets robotic

By Sophie and Callie, Year 5

EVERY Tuesday in the library, Westlawn Public School comes alive with the exciting sound of robots beeping and talking.

Our library is not only a library to read, but also a library to explore with robots.

ABOVE: Students using Code-A-Pillar, from left, Jacoby, Ashton, Charlie, Oscar, Cameron and Saxon.
ABOVE: Students using Code-A-Pillar, from left, Jacoby, Ashton, Charlie, Oscar, Cameron and Saxon.

In Code Club, students have the opportunity to discover, create, and play coding games using a variety of resources. The students from across K-6 have a variety of fun robotic games to choose from, such as: Sphero, Blue Bots, Dash and Dot, Code-a-Pillar, Robot Mouse and Edison. Students have been creating their own games using platforms such as Scratch and Bloxels to create, test and play. "It is so much fun! My favourite robot is Sphero!,” says Hayden, from 3M.

Code Club is a great thing to learn at a young age because when you're older you could get a job as a robotic worker, create computer games and jobs of the future.

PEER SUPPORT GROUP: From left is Montana, Steffani, Bohdi, Marty, Jack, Mahkai, Sasha and James.
PEER SUPPORT GROUP: From left is Montana, Steffani, Bohdi, Marty, Jack, Mahkai, Sasha and James.

Buddies means friends

By Year 6P students Ella Kilduff, Letitia Black, Caleb Berrick and Sean Rodgers

IN TERM one, the Year 6 students were partnered with a kindergarten student. In this program the Year 6 students showed great responsibility as they cared for their buddies and helped them settle into the new experiences of school.

Every Friday the students participated in a range of activities including art, craft and fun games. The Year 6 and kindergarten students developed strong friendships with each other during this time.

This term we will progress to the peer support program. This program involves a group of students with a representative from each year - kindergarten to Year 5 and led by Year 6 students. The program aims to teach younger students about the importance of teamwork, respect and developing a safe and happy school community.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Lower Clarence Masters rowers win in Penrith

Lower Clarence Masters rowers win in Penrith

12 medals won by Lower Clarence crews at NSW championships

OFF THE RADAR: Search underway for missing plane

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter.

Plane search to continue into the night

Anything goes no longer the rule for Diggers campers

Sunrise at Diggers Camp.

No more "anything goes” for Diggers campsite users.

OPINION: 'Relaying' a vital message to the community

SAM CARROLL, Grafton, I got to stay up late, but the best thing was spending time with family and friends.Photo Tim Howard / Daily Examiner

Like many locals, cancer research is a topic close to my heart.

Local Partners

Grafton Floral Art blooms for cancer research

More than 60 people atttended annual biggest morning tea

What's got the Clarence Valley talking?

Giving tolerance the thumbs up.

Here's this week's Thumbs Up, Thumbs Down

Douglas returns home for field renaming

Australia's Kane Douglas takes the field in Australia v Wales match in the 2015 Rugby World Cup pool A fixture at Twickenham Stadium, London.

Wallaby takes time off for official ceremony in Yamba

Red Shield Appeal: Be a Salvo for a day

Salvation Army officers Martin and Kylie Herring are looking for people to help out with the Red Shield appeal.

Salvation Army volunteers preparing to hit the streets of Grafton

Kara's doing hard yards for mental health awareness

Former Grafton cricketer Kara Sutherland pounding the treadmill to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Join cricketer Kara Sutherland in Grafton for a treadmill marathon

Studio 10 audience members rushed to hospital

Channel 10 to re-evaluate safety after two audience members taken to hospital.

Terri Irwin's sexy makeover leaves her unrecognisable

Terri Irwin

"OMG! Is that you Terri Irwin?"

Gyton Grantley takes a stand with latest film role

Gyton Grantley in a scene from the movie Don't Tell.

QUEENSLAND-filmed drama examines dark subject of abuse.

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

Ed Sheeran fans are furious at Ticketek right now

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Super Keen To Sell Owner Reduces Price

25 Owen Street, Iluka 2466

House 4 3 4 Now $445,000

Convenient central location directly opposite nature reserve and sports field, this original brick home has something for the whole family. Ideal for the extended...

Prime Westlawn Location - It must be Sold

295 North Street, Grafton 2460

House 5 2 2 $349,000

Our vendor's instructions are clear - 295 North Street will be sold. Presenting a low maintenance lifestyle in a sought after Westlawn address just moments to...

Exceptional Potential, Convenient Location

130 Powell Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $249,000

With Grafton properties in such high demand, you should waste no time inspecting this one. A property that is going to spark interest from investors, first home...

Beach and River Cottage

93 Main Street, Wooli 2462

House 4 2 $490,000

This centrally located cottage in the heart of Wooli is definitely one of the best buys in town at the moment. Positioned one row back from the beach but...

Charming Iluka Cottage

33 Duke Street, Iluka 2466

House 3 1 2 $399,000

This charming cottage will suit those looking to move straight into their new home, permanent rent, or holiday let option. It's beautifully maintained throughout...

Executive Living with Studio

72 Bush Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 3 2 2 SALE

With a fantastic outlook over the reserve to the mountains in the distance, sitting on your elevated back deck enjoying your morning coffee will be a past time...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 $450,000

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as Secret Hollow offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Classy find in Cambridge!

52 Cambridge Street, South Grafton 2460

House 3 1 1 $230,000

The competition is heating up, you need to get moving! Are you a first home buyer? Are you looking for something extremely affordable and something that has some...

Ultimate Waterfront Living

25 Westringia Place, Yamba 2464

House 4 2 2 $889,000

Raine and Horne Yamba are proud to be the exclusive marketing agents for this absolute waterfront well cared for family home positioned in the highly sought after...

Enjoy the Good Life

71 Butterfactory Lane, Alumy Creek 2460

Rural 4 2 2 AUCTION

Ford & Dougherty Property are proud to present to market this unique property, expansive in size and superb in quality to be sold on or before auction on Saturday...

Buy a business for less than $400,000

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

Want to live in Xavier Rudd's house?

Musician's house goes on the market

Is this the answer to affordability?

BUYER RELIEF?: Property Council claims to have the answers to housing affordability

Five point plan claims to have the answer to housing affordability

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!