WIPEOUT: Five minutes of mayhem

A massive tree was uprooted outside the Village Green Hotel from damaging winds in a severe thunderstorm at Grafton on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020

GETTING ready for a relaxed evening of trivia fun, visitors to the Village Green had no idea they would be at the epicentre of a "surreal" storm.

On Thursday afternoon as patrons were enjoying their after-work beverages, the area surrounding the Village Green was literally turned upside down as a strong winds and intense rain hit Grafton.

Trees were uprooted and snapped in two, blocking roads, taking out powerlines and sadly causing the death of a racehorse in a nearby stable.

See Park was a mess of tree roots and broken limbs as the storm layed waste to some of the town's oldest and most iconic Jacarandas, one of which was completely blown apart by a lightning strike.

Setting up for an evening of trivia, Desan Padayachee said everyone in the venue suddenly rushed to one side of the building to witness the event unfold.

Describing the wind as a single narrow stream "blowing everything down in its way", Mr Padayachee said it was as though the huge Jacaranda at the front of the hotel was just "slapped onto the ground."

"I have never seen anything like it in my life," he said.

Emergency services work to remove fallen branches from a car of a couple who were dining at the Village Green Hotel when damaging winds in a severe thunderstorm struck Grafton on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020

"You started seeing limbs snapping off trees across the road and they weren't bending with the wind and then snapping.

"It looked like an invisible hand was grabbing them and snapping them. It was surreal."

The strong winds were accompanied by "torrential rain coming in sideways" and while only lasting for five minutes, led to several cars becoming trapped under branches.

A longer legacy of the evening was the affect on the famous street's jacarandas and manager of the Jacaranda Festival Mark Blackadder said it was very sad to see the damage caused by Thursday's storm, especially in key tourist spots.

"Most of the trees damaged were the oldest trees and this event will hopefully encourage the Clarence Valley Council to conduct new jacaranda tree plantings in Turf St and Jacaranda Ave," he said.

Tony Daly assesses the damage to his fence along Jacaranda Avenue from damaging winds in a severe thunderstorm at Grafton on Thursday, 23rd January, 2020

"The growth of a jacaranda tree takes years but with the correct rejuvenation plan our spectacular festival can continue for centuries."

Power was also cut to hundreds of homes in the area as emergency services, Essential Energy and Clarence Valley Council staff worked to clear debris and return the streets to a degree of normality.

By yesterday morning as the trail of destruction was more evident, a spokesperson for Clarence Valley Council said there were five crews working hard to clear debris from the streets.

"Our focus will be on major roads, before we make a start on minor roads and side streets," the spokesperson said.

And despite the five minute frenzy, trivia at the Village Green went ahead as planned and no drivers were forced to endure an evening of thirst.

"Even though the tree had gone over the road, it did not deter one car from going through the (bottleshop) drive through.

"They managed to drive around or drive over it, crushing the branches."