Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
It was a busy weekend for our rescue chopper.
News

Boy airlifted to hospital after quad bike crash

Adam Daunt
20th Dec 2020 5:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Westpac Rescue Chopper has been called to two separate incidents over the weekend in the nearby area.

On Saturday, the chopper was called to a property at Eltham near Alstonville to help a 15 year old boy.

The boy suffered injuries as a result of a quad bike accident before NSW Ambulance stabilised him for lower limb injuries.

The Westpac Chopper flown the boy to Lismore Base Hospital for further treatment.

On Sunday December 20, the Westpac Chopper was called out to perform an immediate medical hospital transfer.

The chopper flown a 62 year old man from Maclean Hospital to John Flynn Hospital on the Gold Coast.

The man is suffering from a cardiac condition that required immediate specialist attention.

northern rivers community news northern rivers health news northern rivers news westpac chopper westpac helicopter
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Premium Content Record busts: Organised crims caught with illicit drugs

        Crime COVID-19 may have turned our lives upside down but not the criminal world, which recorded the highest rates of busts and seizures in NSW on record.

        • 21st Dec 2020 9:04 AM
        Daily Catch-up: December 21, 2020

        Premium Content Daily Catch-up: December 21, 2020

        News Today's local weather, funeral, and other notices in one place

        Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        Premium Content Dear reader, I got through this year thanks to you

        News How to get even more out of your Daily Examiner digital subscription

        Clarence Valley’s most influential people in 2020: #5

        Premium Content Clarence Valley’s most influential people in 2020: #5

        News Wearing many hats in 35 years living in the Clarence Valley, a strong passion for...