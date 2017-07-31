Westpac chopper needs your help

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service (WRHS) is seeking nominations from experienced business and community leaders to join its first Regional Advisory Committee for the Northern Rivers and North Coast Region.

The purpose of the RAC is to advise and assist the board and senior management team on matters relevant to the local region.

The RAC will comprise a chairperson and eight members from the local community selected in a merit based process that considers skills, experience and qualifications. The RAC chairperson will hold a position on the service's Board of Directors.

"Through strong local governance and advice on matters such as community partnerships and fundraising, the RAC will play a key role in our future,” WRHS chief executive officer Richard Jones OAM said.

"It will ensure the community's rescue helicopter continues its life-saving work free of charge throughout the Northern Rivers and North Coast.”

"We receive wonderful support from our local community and the RAC will ensure our strategic direction and partnerships continue to serve the community's best interests.”

On April 27, 2017, WRHS commenced operations from its Lismore base under a new 10-year partnership with NSW Ambulance. This partnership establishes WRHS as the sole provider of Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) in Northern NSW. It is on stand-by 24/7 and flying almost 1500 life-saving missions each year from three bases in Lismore, Newcastle and Tamworth.

The Lismore operation will continue under the brand name of Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

Expressions of interest close on Monday, August 7. Further information from Elke Robinson or Roger Fry on 1800155155.