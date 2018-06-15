Westpac Helicopter search river for missing man

A 72-YEAR-OLD man is reportedly still missing following a search last night.

The Westpac Lifesaver Helicopter was called to the Sandon River area last night at midnight to assist with locating an elderly man who went missing while fishing.

The man was reportedly fishing in the Sandon River area earlier last night.

According to the Westpac Helicopter service, there has been no reports of the man being located.

Clarence/Nambucca SES confirmed they had also been involved in the search at the request of the Coffs/Clarence Police District.

More to come.