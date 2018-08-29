Westpac, St George hike interest rates

Westpac and St George have raised their home loan rates.

WESTPAC has become the first of the Big Four banks to raise its variable home loan rates, also hiking St George rates.

The bank will raise variable home loan rates by 0.14 per cent, effective from September 19, due to an increase in its wholesale funding costs.

Australia's central bank has kept the official cash rate at a record low 1.50 per cent since 2016 and signalled a steady path for some time.

Westpac said its variable mortgage rate for owner-occupier properties will increase to 5.38 per cent per annum for customers with principal and interest repayments, while the rate for residential investment properties will go up to 5.93 per cent.

Westpac has pushed interest rates.

The Westpac-owned St George has also raised rates.



In a statement, St George Bank said the rate hike will add $35 to the interest cost per month of an average home loan of $300,000.

"Customers wanting to switch from a variable interest only loan to the lower rate principal and interest loan can do so without any penalty or fee," the bank said.

The Australian Stock Exchange has reacted to the bank's announcement and by 3.30pm today, Westpac shares had risen to $28.90, up 2.8 per cent, from $28.39 just before the announcement.

Shares in other major banks also moved higher, taking the S & P/ASX 200 financials index up 1.5 per cent in afternoon trading.

- With Wires