Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Former NSW premier Barry O'Farrell is set to lead the Wests Tigers board. Picture: AAP
Rugby League

Wests Tigers announce new chairman

by David Campbell
12th Mar 2019 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER NSW premier Barry O'Farrell has been appointed chairman of the Wests Tigers board.

O'Farrell will replace outgoing chairwoman Marina Go, who quit her post earlier this year after five years in charge.

Go is believed to have tendered her resignation following the NRL's salary cap punishment of the Tigers in relation to the club's ambassador deal with Robbie Farah.

"Congratulations to Barry O'Farrell," Go said on Twitter.

Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP
Wests Tigers chairwoman Marina Go will leave the club on Monday. Picture: AAP

"I trust that he will be a great chair of the Wests Tigers board. Looking forward to enjoying the game as a fan from next Monday when Barry officially takes over."

O'Farrell will be officially unveiled as the new club chairman on Tuesday afternoon.

O'Farrell is a longstanding Tigers member and served as NSW Premier from 2011 to 2014. He resigned from politics after unintentionally misleading an Independent Commission Against Corruption investigation.

He is currently the CEO of Racing Australia and chairman of the board for the New South Wales Rugby League's Foundation and Diabetes Australia.

More Stories

barry ofarrell nrl rugby league wests tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    premium_icon Property owner fed up with paying fees for council reviews

    Council News More than 3000 people have signed a petition backing a local property owner battling the council

    • 12th Mar 2019 11:47 AM
    Today's heat the last... for now

    Today's heat the last... for now

    Weather Residents across the Clarence Valley woke up to rain this morning

    Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    premium_icon Man sentenced after 'war between families'

    Crime A family dispute has led to a violent assault

    CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How election time has ruined MAFS

    premium_icon CLARENCE CHATTERBOX: How election time has ruined MAFS

    Politics Please, please, please let me watch Married at First Sight in peace