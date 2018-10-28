Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Michael Maguire has been confirmed as Wests Tigers’ new coach.
Michael Maguire has been confirmed as Wests Tigers’ new coach.
Rugby League

Tigers snag Maguire as final piece of coaching puzzle

by AAP
28th Oct 2018 10:29 AM

WESTS Tigers have confirmed the arrival of Michael Maguire as the NRL club's new head coach after releasing Ivan Cleary to join Penrith.

Premiership-winner Maguire joins the Tigers on a three-year deal on his first club job since being sacked by South Sydney at the end of 2017 and taking up a deal to coach New Zealand.

"I plan on building on the strong foundation that has been put in place and work closely with the players' leadership group to build a stronger organisation on and off the field," Maguire said.

 

MORE TO FOLLOW

Related Items

michael maguire as nrl wests tigers

Top Stories

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Queen crowned for 2018 Jacaranda Festival

    Breaking 75th crowned in front of large crowd at Market Square

    Beautiful Babies Grand Champion keeps it in family

    premium_icon Beautiful Babies Grand Champion keeps it in family

    News Check out the winners and runners-up for the Beautiful Babies comp!

    Parade of Youth a tribute to Jacaranda Avenue

    Parade of Youth a tribute to Jacaranda Avenue

    News Who won the Children's Morning competitions?

    Tourism growth presses Iluka

    premium_icon Tourism growth presses Iluka

    News Lack of accommodation hidden gem's biggest limitation

    Local Partners