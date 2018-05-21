Marquee man Reynolds set to return against Bulldogs

JOSH Reynolds is preparing for an emotional showdown against former NRL club Canterbury on Sunday after overcoming a shoulder injury.

The Wests Tiger marquee recruit is set to play his second game for the joint venture after an injury interrupted start to 2018.

Reynolds departed his junior club at the end of last year after the Bulldogs were unable to match the Tigers' big money four-year deal.

His first season for the Tigers is off to a rocky start after managing less than 30 minutes of game time because of injury.

He missed the first five rounds with a hamstring problem before going down with a shoulder injury against Manly.

He had his first contact session with the side last week and trained strongly on Monday, ahead of Sunday's clash with the club he grew up supporting as a kid and played 138 NRL games for across seven seasons.

Josh Reynolds of the Tigers celebrates a win.

"He hasn't said too much about it but I think deep down it's a game he definitely wanted to get back for," teammate Luke Brooks said.

"It will be a bit weird for him, playing a lot of games at the Dogs.

"I think he'll bring a lot of energy, he's that sort of player. You see when he comes on he's bouncing around and ready to go. I think that's what we need in our side."

Reynolds is known to wear his heart on his sleeve and the former NSW Origin half has at times run into trouble during his career after letting his feelings get the better of him.

While he's mellowed over the past few years, his passion for the Dogs is plain to see.

Last year he was chaired off Belmore Sports Ground after being mobbed by the Bulldogs faithful.

Josh Reynolds makes a tackle.

Sunday's clash is littered with riveting storylines - Benji Marshall facing off against his half brother Jeremy Marshall-King for the first time while former Tigers skipper Aaron Woods comes up against his old side.

However it's arguable that Reynolds will have most eyes on him.

"It might be hard coming up against some of his old teammate," Brooks said when asked how Reynolds will temper his emotions this week.

"If he comes on and plays with that energy and is around the ball, he'll be good for us."