Footy star charged with Uber driver assault

WESTS Tigers player Michael Chee-Kam has been charged with assaulting an Uber driver through the car window during a night out in Bondi Beach.

Chee-Kam, 26, and an 18-year-old man believed to be a relative were allegedly standing on Campbell Pde at around 10.30pm on December 30, when the rideshare driver beeped at them in an attempt to get them to move.

Police will allege the men repeatedly punched the driver through his open, driver's side window.

Passing police were flagged down and a short time later a taxi containing the two men was stopped.

The men were arrested and both served with a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and common assault.

Michael Chee Kam will appear in court next month. Picture: Brett Costello

They are expected to appear at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday 5 February 2019.

Che-Kam, considered a versatile back rower, has played 54 games for Wests and also represented Samoa.

He is contracted to the club until the end of the 2019 season.

An NRL spokesman said the league's Integrity Unit was aware of the matter but as there were charges involved "it wouldn't be appropriate to comment further".