Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westworld creators pulled off an incredible ‘Rick-roll’ on fans. Picture: Foxtel
Westworld creators pulled off an incredible ‘Rick-roll’ on fans. Picture: Foxtel
TV

Westworld pulls off stunning prank on fans

by NZ Herald
12th Apr 2018 1:00 PM

IT STARTED with a post on Reddit, and ended with Evan Rachel Wood singing a Rick Astley song.

Welcome to the best Rick-roll ever.

[Definition: Rickrolling is a prank and an internet meme involving an unexpected appearance of the music video for the 1987 Rick Astley song Never Gonna Give You Up.]

The prank by the critically acclaimed HBO show, which returns for a second season later this month, started with a Reddit post by the show's co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

They promised fans to release a 25-minute spoiler video for the entire new season if their comment got 1000 upvotes.

"If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front. That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what's 'theory' and what's spoiler."

Several hours later, they got their upvotes, and fans got this:

The video starts like it might be real, with a monologue from Jeffrey Wright as his character Bernard Lowe wakes up on a beach surrounded by bodies.

It ends with Wood's character Dolores singing Rick Astley's hit Never Gonna Give You Up while Angela Sarafyan's Clementine plays piano, signalling the whole thing had been a prank.

The last 20 minutes of the video is just footage of a dog sitting at a piano.

Watch the proper Westworld season two trailer below:

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald.

foxtel television westworld

Top Stories

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    AUCTION: Grafton Tourism building to be auctioned off today

    News The prominent Grafton tourism building auction is to be held today

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    TV celebrity stops in at Yamba markets

    News Did you spot this former cricketer at the markets?

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    OSTWALD: Insider says ruling unlikely to benefit contractors

    News A court ruling is unlikely to help contractors owed $7.5 million.

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    DROWNING: Police reveal possible cause

    Breaking Brief of information will be prepared for coroner

    Local Partners