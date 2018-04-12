Westworld pulls off stunning prank on fans

IT STARTED with a post on Reddit, and ended with Evan Rachel Wood singing a Rick Astley song.

Welcome to the best Rick-roll ever.

[Definition: Rickrolling is a prank and an internet meme involving an unexpected appearance of the music video for the 1987 Rick Astley song Never Gonna Give You Up.]

The prank by the critically acclaimed HBO show, which returns for a second season later this month, started with a Reddit post by the show's co-creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.

They promised fans to release a 25-minute spoiler video for the entire new season if their comment got 1000 upvotes.

"If you guys agree, we're going to post a video that lays out the plot (and twists and turns) of season 2. Everything. The whole sordid thing. Up front. That way the members of the community here who want the season spoiled for them can watch ahead, and then protect the rest of the community, and help to distinguish between what's 'theory' and what's spoiler."

Several hours later, they got their upvotes, and fans got this:

The video starts like it might be real, with a monologue from Jeffrey Wright as his character Bernard Lowe wakes up on a beach surrounded by bodies.

It ends with Wood's character Dolores singing Rick Astley's hit Never Gonna Give You Up while Angela Sarafyan's Clementine plays piano, signalling the whole thing had been a prank.

The last 20 minutes of the video is just footage of a dog sitting at a piano.

Watch the proper Westworld season two trailer below:

This story originally appeared in the NZ Herald.