Wet and wild Summer Cup music to Mo’s ears

The rain has moved in, but the numbers remain big for today‘s wide open Summer Cup feature at Coffs Harbour, and for a local mare the weather is music to her ears.

On a likely Heavy 9 surface, six-year-old Rival Mo has roared into calculations at big odds over the longer 2015m trip for the popular Sally Taylor stable.

Despite a modest winning strike rate of only four from 35 starts, Rival Mo has won two from four on heavy tracks, and carrying only 54.5kg today after the jockey‘s allowance, she looms as one of the better value chances all day.

Typically, though, across what will be wide markets all meeting, Newcastle four-year-old Political, Gold Coast-based Mighty Quinn and rival home track four-year-old Italian Tune will all prove hard to beat.

Meanwhile, another local trainer Brett Dodson is banking on a return home bringing success for his promising three-year-old Parksville in a Maiden Hcp over the short course to open the card.

Trainer Sally Taylor is interviewed by Gary Kliese on Sky Racing after Rednav won the Grafton Cup Westlawn Finance Grafton Cup Prelude Quality (2215m) in 2016. Photo Bill North / Daily Examiner

The son of Golden Slipper winner Vancouver made an eye-catching debut in tougher grade at Eagle Farm a fortnight ago, crossing from a wide gate and only weakening late.

Back home over a “scamper” 810m trip, and carrying 1.5kg less after a 2kg claim, Parksville looks beautifully placed.

That could start a big day for home stables in the face of a huge roll-up that‘s attracted an outstanding number of acceptors.

In a competitive Class 1 Hcp (1012m) plenty of confidence surrounds former South Coast lightly raced five-year-old mare Fantini resuming for the new Aiden St Vincent stable off a smart winning trial at Moree.

A natural performer on wet tracks, Fantini burst onto the scene for Moruya trainer Natalie Jarvis back in February, charging home to just miss on debut at the Sapphire Coast before again surging home from well back to claim her maiden on a Soft 7.

She had only two more spaced runs before being spelled, and eventually heading up to the Mid North Coast, and a home with St Vincent.

The daughter of Supreme Class looks ready for a showdown with Newcastle filly and early favourite Ciao Uno who has been beaten at a short price in her last two after a dominant win on debut at Port Macquarie.

And speaking of showdowns, Ms Taylor is also confident her progressive four-year-old mare Qadira Star can return for a second prep with a bang in another Class 1 Hcp (1012m) despite not having officially trialled.

Carrying the lightest weight of her short career after a 2kg allowance, Qadira Star faces a battle with consistent Taree four-year-old Standing Bear who is dropping back from a strong closing run at Randwick in Highway grade.