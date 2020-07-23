Wet forecast puts dampener on market return

The Yamba River Markets are off for one more month.

THE Yamba River Markets were ready to bring the community spirit back to Yamba this Sunday by staging their first event since the coronavirus cancellations.

Unfortunately, another unforeseen circumstance means they’ll have to wait one more month.

With heavy rains due to lash the coast this weekend, organisers made the heartbreaking call to cancel the markets to be held at Ford Park.

Live Prawns Productions treasurer Phil Nicholas said it was in the market guidelines to call off the markets by the Thursday previous.

“It gives people time to get organised,” he said. “We have to think of the food vendors who will typically buy their food on a Friday. If there’s no markets that food will spoil.”

Mr Nicholas said despite the market site being empty for the past few months, there’d been plenty of work behind the scenes to keep the event improving.

“Of course we were really looking forward to getting back, but we’ve been doing all this work in the background,” he said.

“We ran the last four markets online to a fair degree of success. It’s been a good vibe, but there’s a lot of people excluded.”

Mr Nicholas said Live Prawns Productions, who has run the markets as a non-profit since 2008, had been again awarded a new three-year lease by Clarence Valley Council.

“It’s a real vote of confidence for how we manage the markets for the community,” he said.

“Every year we make improvements and every year council recognises that.”

The non-profit group uses the proceeds to support other community events, including underwriting the Salty Sounds live music promotion, a VW Kombi rally and commission work by an Aboriginal artist.

“Plus we’ve hosted the Plunge Art Market twice since 2018 and provided free children’s art workshops run by Yamba Art Space at Riverside Picnics in Maclean,” Mr Nicholas said.

“We also funded Join the Circus in a Day, a full-day workshop attended by 25 young people in Yamba, run by Circus in Education.”

Behind the scenes, a new payment system has been introduced for stallholders, who have rushed at the chance pay for bookings online for the first time this month.

The markets will undergo a further change next month to coincide with the redevelopment of the Calypso Caravan Park fencing off the traditional eastern side.

“We’ll take the opportunity to move the stallholders on that eastern side, which will allow us to create different lanes between the stalls … which will also help psychologically for people to social distance.”

The major planning for the past few months had been on how to operate the markets in the current environment, and Mr Nicholas said it would be implemented into next month’s markets — and they were excited to get back on the ground.

“We get a lot of feedback on social media with people asking when the markets are on,” he said.

“It’s seen now as place where the community gathers.”