Wet June helps shrug off dry July

ALL across Australia people have spent this month avoiding alcohol, but Clarence Valley residents can say they've been part of Dry July without even trying.

Both Grafton and Yamba have seen the driest July month in a decade, since 2007 when Grafton recorded just 1.6mm over 31 days.

So far this month, Grafton has recorded a drizzly 3.8mm while Yamba has been on the receiving end of 23mm of rain, a number that is still well shy of its 100.8mm average.

And while there are still a couple of days left before we wave goodbye to July, Weatherzone meteorologist Graeme Brittain said there was little to no possibility of rain until August.

"It's been the case that rain-bearing systems this month have remained south of the mainland, so it's been quite dry right down to Victoria," Mr Brittain said.

"We did see quite a lot of rain in June with that big low pressure system but that hasn't eventuated this month and it's not going to."

And it was last month's significant rainfall across the Valley that has meant those in the agriculture sector aren't worried about the dry weather at all.

In fact, Lawrence Rd farmer Ray Hayes said he felt this had been one of the kindest winters he could remember.

"I'm surprised it's been the driest July for that long but then we had that rainfall in June," he said.

"We're only just dry enough to start to do some things on the paddock; in winter it does take time for the rain to dry out."

Mr Hayes has currently got a barley crop, cattle and has just harvested a crop of corn.

"I would have thought it's been a kind winter, there hasn't been any great amount of frost which has made it manageable," he said.

"But if it doesn't rain in August we could start to come into trouble."

Luckily for some, there is a much better chance of rainfall throughout Northern NSW in August.

"As a whole, the climate outlook is trending toward average rainfalls this month, so this is promising for the agriculture industry I guess," Mr Brittain said.

"There is a system coming in the first few days of next month, nothing significant in terms of rainfall amounts, but then another system later next week which could produce more rain.

"Further south it's going to continue to be on the drier side."