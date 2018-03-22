Wet weather ahead for Clarence Valley

Wet weather is expecting the next few days.

THE Clarence Valley is in for a wet few days ahead, with showers and possible thunderstorms predicted from today until the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers to continue through today and into tomorrow, with up to 20mm predicted to fall in Yamba and 10mm in Grafton.

"A very strong, slow-moving high pressure system south of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast and a low pressure trough lies off the central and north coasts," the bureau said.

"The trough is directing very moist and unstable onshore winds bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across the parts of north and central coasts.

"Meanwhile, another trough lies over the northwestern parts of the state.

"Both troughs will weaken on Friday as the high moves towards New Zealand strengthening the ridge to the northwest.

"The next cold front is expected to cross the state during Sunday."

Forecast:

GRAFTON

Today: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, top of 25C.

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. Up to 10mm, top of 25C.

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Between 1-3mm, top of 27C.

YAMBA