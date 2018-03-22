Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Wet weather is expecting the next few days.
Wet weather is expecting the next few days.
Weather

Wet weather ahead for Clarence Valley

Jarrard Potter
by
22nd Mar 2018 8:02 AM

THE Clarence Valley is in for a wet few days ahead, with showers and possible thunderstorms predicted from today until the weekend.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting showers to continue through today and into tomorrow, with up to 20mm predicted to fall in Yamba and 10mm in Grafton.

"A very strong, slow-moving high pressure system south of Tasmania is extending a ridge along the New South Wales coast and a low pressure trough lies off the central and north coasts," the bureau said.

"The trough is directing very moist and unstable onshore winds bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms across the parts of north and central coasts.

"Meanwhile, another trough lies over the northwestern parts of the state.

"Both troughs will weaken on Friday as the high moves towards New Zealand strengthening the ridge to the northwest.

"The next cold front is expected to cross the state during Sunday."

Forecast:

GRAFTON

  • Today: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm, top of 25C.
  • Tomorrow: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. Up to 10mm, top of 25C.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Between 1-3mm, top of 27C.

YAMBA

  • Today: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm.
  • Tomorrow: Cloudy. Very high (90 per cent) chance of showers. The chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and early evening. Up to 20mm, top of 25C.
  • Saturday: Partly cloudy. High (70 per cent) chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Up to 6mm, top of 26C.
bom bureau of meteorology clarence weather rain
Grafton Daily Examiner
Fight continues for Iluka ambulance station

Fight continues for Iluka ambulance station

News THE Iluka Ambulance Action Group have said the latest emergency department statistics back their calls for a fully operational ambulance station at Iluka

  • 22nd Mar 2018 12:10 PM
Australians to be hit with shopping tax

Australians to be hit with shopping tax

Smarter Shopping Tax would affect 90 per cent of deliveries

Grafton weaves a future free of violence

Grafton weaves a future free of violence

News Star power lights up as community fights violence

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

How to stop Facebook from grabbing your data

News How Facebook can grab your data, and what to do to stop it

Local Partners