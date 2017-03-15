VIDEO: Floodwaters rise under 100mm falls over six hours

3pm: ALMOST all parts of the Coffs Coast have seen falls of close to 100mm since 9am.

Sawtell and Boambee have recorded the heaviest falls throughout the day.

The radar continues to show a deep trough situated over the North Coast.

Steady rain is likely to eventuate throughout the evening and again tomorrow with heavier falls forecast for Friday.

Where the rainfall has been recorded since 9am Wednesday on the Coffs Coast.

2.30pm: JUST IN

SES Clarence/Nambucca reports a call out at Boronia St, Sawtell. A crew is responding to calls of three houses inundated by flood water.

If you require SES assistance call 132500. If it is life threatening call 000 immediately.

2.20pm: ITS been a hard day at the office for the crew at SES.

"We have had 54 call outs since the rain hit," a spokesperson said.

"We have responded to three flood rescues; one at Hogbin Drive (Aviation Drive), also in Boambee and at Coffs Harbour Base Hospital, all for people stuck in their cars."

Those rescued sustained no injuries but the same can't be said for their vehicles, with one car under water up to the windows.

"Many of our calls have involved help with sand bagging and to attend leaking roofs."

2.05pm: ROAD CLOSURE UPDATE

Bray St is now open.

Halls Rd is now open. Water receding proceed with caution.

Byrnes bridge closed. No through access after Byrnes bridge Bowraville to Bellingen.

1.45pm: FORTUNATLEY any occupant/s of a gold Commodore caught in rising waters beside Aviation Dr were out of the car when it submerged in water.

A spokesperson for NSW Police said motorists should avoid rising waters at all costs.

"The clear message is flood waters are deadly and it can't be put in any other words," the spokesperson said.

"As severe weather hits us ensure you speak to your family and friends about the danger of entering flood affected areas and driving through flood waters.

"It's just not worth the risk. Please heed our advice. Your life could depend on it."

1.20pm: ROAD CLOSURES

Halls Rd has been closed due to water over the road.

Bray St, low lying bridge just past Taloumbi Rd (if heading west) is still closed.

12.45pm: KEEP the umbrellas handy, with a low pressure deepening offshore from the New South Wales north coast there is more rainfall on the way.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued this information shortly after noon:

Heavy rainfall including locally very heavy falls with thunderstorms.

Synoptic situation: A band of heavy rain, including locally very heavy rain associated with embedded thunderstorms, is likely to cause flash flooding in:

Northern Rivers, northern parts of Mid North Coast and in eastern parts of Northern Tablelands.

Widespread 24 hour totals in excess of 100 mm are likely, with locally much higher falls with embedded thunderstorms.

Currently the heaviest falls are occurring in the Coffs Harbour Area. Almost 150mm has fallen in the past three hours at Sawtell and 100 mm been recorded in the past three hours in the western suburbs of Coffs Harbour.

Floodwaters over Bray St, Coffs Harbour: Floodwaters over Bray St Coffs Harbour.

12.30pm: THE numbers are telling the story. A short time ago a spokesperson from the Bureau of Meteorology told ABC radio that parts of the Coffs Coast have had 141mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours which is a new high for NSW.

Flood waters over the road at Bray St. Matt Deans

12.15pm: The heavy rain that has fallen in the catchment upstream of Coffs Harbour has seen the Bureau of Meteorology to issue a minor flood warning for the Coffs Creek.

The warning said the Coffs Creek is likely to reach the minor flood level (three metres) early this afternoon.

11.00am: WITH heavy rainfall in a short amount of time it was a safe bet we would see water on our roads.

Coffs Harbour City Council crews are monitoring the flow of Coffs Creek over the road at a number of locations.

Diversions may be put in place soon at the low lying bridge on Bray St with traffic to be directed via Taloumbi Rd.

At the moment some cars are turning around at the flooded creek crossing while 4WD are driving through the floodwaters.

Police are also monitoring the Pacific Hwy at the Marcia St intersection (opposite the showground) and if heavy rainfall continues the highway maybe closed. Motorists are advised to avoid both areas.