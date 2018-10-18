Wet weather could have impacted tourist numbers

STORMING: Paul Ennis captured the storm rolling in at Dolphin Beach in Yamba.

THE QUEENSLAND and NSW School holiday period usually means a steady increase of tourists flooding to the Lower Clarence but the extreme wet weather impacted some popular tourist hotspots.

Its understood the Iluka Riverside Holiday Park the Queensland school holidays were very busy as normal with bookings for NSW/QLD overlapping into the long weekend reaching almost full occupancy.

The second week of the NSW holidays were much quieter at the holiday park due to the weather, a few campers chose to leave early due to the weather forecast and the park did not receive the spontaneous last minute bookings it would normally see towards the end of a holiday period.

At Calypso Yamba Holiday Park were slightly down on last year due mostly to reduced occupancy in the last week.

For Brooms Head Holiday Park it was too early for the new managers to comment but numbers for QLD and NSW appeared to be down on previous years.

At Minnie Water Holiday Park felt the QLD school holidays were great but the NSW not so much with the weather forecasts.

However at the Wooli Holiday Park the recent school holidays have been about the same as previous years.

Despite the weather, Yamba Cinema's Debbie McCreddie said they had seen an increase in people through the doors during the school holidays.

She said tourists from Queensland made a big difference in their holiday trade.

"It was good, (numbers were) up on last year so we were happy,” she said.

Usually their third week of school holidays tourist numbers aren't as high as the first two weeks but Ms McCreddie said there was an increase in comparison to last year.

However she believed the 'good family movie program' change they introduced this year brought more people to the cinema.

"Sometimes you have to get that great mix of movies to offer, and this year we had a great mix of movies,” she said.

Ms McCreddie said tourists are still holidaying in Yamba now.