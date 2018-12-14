Wet weather dampens Coutts' night season

Bill North gets on the front foot during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control and Inspirations Paint Coutts Crossing.

NIGHT CRICKET: Relentless rain has put Coutts Crossing's night cricket season in jeopardy after its midweek clash with Brothers was abandoned.

It is the second time this season Coutts Crossing has lost a clash to wet weather, after they were stopped midway through a bowling innings against Westlawn last month.

However this time around there was not a ball bowled at McKittrick Park after the two captains made a joint decision to call off the clash.

The drawn result will leave Coutts third on the night cricket ladder behind South Services and Brothers, but need to rely on other results to go its way.

In their opening clash Coutts Crossing were on the wrong end of a thrilling super-over finish with Tucabia-Copmanhurst, the first of its kind after night cricket was reduced to the T20 format this season.

The Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket season returns on January 14, when Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn take on Tuc-Cop Clarence Valley Pest Control.

Tucabia sit equal-first on the night cricket ladder alongside South Services (14 pts) following an undefeated start to the season under lights.