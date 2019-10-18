Wet weather makes for 'perfect' fields as openers beckon

GDSC PREMIER LEAGUE: After another Round 1 washout, the GDSC Premier League is set to make a return today with three huge games across Grafton grounds in top condition.

Clarence River Cricket Association president Tim Kinnane, made the decision after heavy rainfall last Friday but he said that they have been boosted by the downpour.

"We called it off as a precautionary last weekend because the fields could have been easily damaged,” Kinnane said.

"The fields are looking perfect after some rain. They were very dry but they've come up a treat now and the curators have been working away to get it all together for the season.”

Kinnane knows to expect the skies to open up in the days before the season opener but is eager for the competitions to commence.

"We're used to it raining ahead of the first round as it has done for the last three years but we're looking forward to getting started,” he said.

The Round 1 washout has forced the opening two-day fixtures to be condensed to a one-day format but Kinnane believes it won't hinder the action.

"It's going to be a great season with the changes and mergers. The first and third grade sides are really keen to get out there,” he said.

GAME DAY: Brothers v Tucabia-Copmanhurst Phil Lloyd Earthmoving at JJ Lawrence Turf, Tucabia-Copmanhurst GI Hotel v Coutts Crossing at Lower Fisher and South Services v Easts/Westlawn at McKittrick Park tomorrow.

OLD BOYS REUNITED

South Grafton's McKittrick Park will be hosting the 2019 CRCA reunion today with over 80 Clarence sporting legends set to attend from 1pm.