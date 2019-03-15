Wet weather not a worry for Blues, Brews and Barbecues

Brisbane jockey Robbie Fradd streaks clear to win the $150,000 NRRA Country Championships qualifier on board Snitz, trained by Matt Dunn, at Clarence River Jockey Club.

Bruce Thomas

RACING: Clarence River Jockey Club chief executive officer Michael Beattie suggested the club is not concerned with wet weather predicted for Sunday's Blues, Brews and Barbecues race day.

The race day, which will also feature the Northern Rivers Racing Association Country Championships qualifier, is the club's biggest race day outside of the annual July Carnival.

The region is expected to experience thunderstorms over the next two days, with further rain predicted for race day.

"Luckily for racegoers we have plenty of undercover areas to enjoy the racing and the entertainment,” he said.

"One thing you learn is not to be concerned by weather because we can't change it.

"The track is in perfect order and we are managing it on the basis that we may get rain.”

After a busy start to the year's racing, the Grafton track has been in recess for the past month in preperation for this weekend's showcase meeting.

More than 100 horses have accepted across the eight races, a strong field considering the sheer number of race meets in the Northern Rivers this week.

"There is racing in Ballina on Saturday, and then Murwillumabh on the Tuesday,” Beattie said. "Add in Coffs Harbour earlier this week and that is four meetings in eight days.

"To attract more than 100 horses to our race meeting is a fantastic achievement given the circumstances.”