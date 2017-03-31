Wet weather won't stop the music

Friday
- Flickerfest, 7.30pm, Saraton Theatre Grafton.
- Peter Van Der Steen, 7pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Pistol Whip, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- 2 Way Street, in the Bar, 7.30pm, Maclean Bowling Club.
- Grace Hickey & Flipside, 7.30pm, Maclean Hotel.
- Marshall, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Secret Squirrel, in the Bar, 8.30pm, Roches Hotel, Grafton.
- Vanessa Lea, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- Open Mic Night, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Richie Langford, 8pm, Yamba Bowling Club.
- The Wrecks, 8pm, Post Office Hotel South Grafton.
- Stunned Mullets, Yamba Golf and Country Club.
- Beauty and the Beast free youth night screening, Yamba Cinema.
Saturday
- Secret Squirrel, 8.30pm, Grafton District Services Club.
- Joseph Coat, and Schweet Az, 8.30pm, Jacaranda Hotel, Grafton.
- Pistol Whip, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Rockabilly, 7.30pm, South Grafton Ex-Servicemen's Club.
- AcaPelican plus Velour, 7.30pm, Pelican Playhouse, South Grafton.
- Dave James Karaoke, 8pm, Village Green Hotel, Grafton.
- Live Entertainment, 8.30pm, Yamba Shores Tavern.
Sunday
- Nathan Beard, 2pm, Post Office Hotel, South Grafton.
- Salt Tree, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- Celtic and Contemporary Folk Music Sessions, Good Intent Hotel, South Grafton.
Coming Soon
- April 6: Live n Loud, 6pm, Grafton Library.
- April 6: Screen composing with Adam Gock (Masterchef), Clarence Valley Conservatorium
- April 7: The East Pointers with Tullara Connors, Eatonsville Hall.
- April 7: Deb Webber psychic medium, South Grafton Ex-Services Club.
- April 8: McKenzie, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 8: Youth Week Musical Festival, Grafton Racecourse.
- April 9: Mixed Bangers and Sizzling Mallets, 4pm, Grafton Regional Gallery.
- April 9: Harvey, Sutherland and Bermuda plus Aka Lui and Salty DJs, 4pm, Cafe Leche, Yamba.
- April 9: Bent Bridge Film Festival, Criterion Theatre, Grafton.
- April 13: Goldilicious, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- April 22: Blood Sweat and Beers featuring Angry Anderson, Grafton District Services Club.
- April 22: City at Midnight, Pacific Hotel, Yamba.
- April 23: Forces of War, 2pm, Saraton Theatre.