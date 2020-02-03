Wet week could bring flash flooding to the Clarence

MORE than 200mm of rain could be coming our way in the coming days, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers and thunderstorms for much of NSW this week.

Over the coming 10 days, widespread falls of 50-100mm are forecast along the entire coastline as well as the northern inland areas of the state, while parts of the coast could see in excess of 200mm.

The Clarence could receive up to 80mm on Wednesday, with a high chance of showers which could bring anywhere between 10-40mm predicted in the region until at least Sunday.

The recent rainfall predictions comes after large parts of the Clarence copped a drenching last month when from January 17 through to January 19 292mm of rain fell at Grafton Airport, 211mm at Yamba Pilot Station and 160mm at Lawrence Rd.

Widespread rainfall is predicted to hit NSW this week.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Abrar Shabren said while showers and thunderstorms are predicted, BOM was still finalising their predictions of where exactly the heaviest falls would be.

"From Wednesday, a deepening inland trough up around the north and north east of NSW is expected to bring some widespread heavy rainfall especially around the Northern Rivers," Mr Shabren said.

"The next couple of days, particularly from Wednesday onwards looks to be quite wet, with potential of heavy to very heavy totals with thunderstorms and embedded thunderstorms as well."

A slow-moving area of high pressure over the Tasman Sea will direct a stream of moisture-laden air across eastern Australia during the coming week. This injection of moisture will interact with a broad low pressure trough and a pool of relatively cold air a few kilometres above the ground, resulting in multiple days of rain and thunderstorms in Queensland and NSW.

Large rainfall totals are expected to hit northern NSW this week.

Showers and storms will mainly affect Queensland and far northern NSW on Tuesday, before spreading deeper into NSW on Wednesday and Thursday. A number of forecast models suggest that widespread rain and storms will continue to affect both states during the second half of this week and possibly into the start of next week as well.

With more than 200mm predicted to hit parts of the Clarence Valley, the NSW SES has issued a reminder for residents to be wary of flash flooding, and to factor in enough time for activities that may take a long time to complete such as:

1. Moving animals away from low lying areas that are prone to flooding, or

2. Moving pumps away from swollen creeks, or

3. Travelling to/from/through these areas.