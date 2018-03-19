WET WEEK: When will the heat end?

IF the humidity has you running for your air-conditioner, or you wished you hadn't cursed the rain of recent weeks away, you're in luck.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain will come back on Wednesday, bringing with it lower temperatures.

Wednesday is scheduled to be 28C in Grafton, with Thursday and Friday predicted to be 25C, with rain intensifying on Friday to a predicted 20mm.

And if you're one of the lucky few to be involved in cricket grand finals this weekend, bring your umbrella. Saturday is said to have a 80% of rain , with up to 10mm expected.

There is hope for one more beach day, as Sunday will again bring clearing weather, with the occasional shower and a temperature of 28C.