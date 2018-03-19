Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket covers being rushed on at Ellem Oval.
Cricket covers being rushed on at Ellem Oval. Adam Hourigan
Weather

WET WEEK: When will the heat end?

Adam Hourigan
by
19th Mar 2018 3:07 PM

IF the humidity has you running for your air-conditioner, or you wished you hadn't cursed the rain of recent weeks away, you're in luck.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the rain will come back on Wednesday, bringing with it lower temperatures.

Wednesday is scheduled to be 28C in Grafton, with Thursday and Friday predicted to be 25C, with rain intensifying on Friday to a predicted 20mm.

And if you're one of the lucky few to be involved in cricket grand finals this weekend, bring your umbrella. Saturday is said to have a 80% of rain , with up to 10mm expected.

There is hope for one more beach day, as Sunday will again bring clearing weather, with the occasional shower and a temperature of 28C.

Grafton Daily Examiner
LOST: Op-shop searching for owner of unique heirloom ring

LOST: Op-shop searching for owner of unique heirloom ring

News Volunteers are searching for an elderly lady who has lost an heirloom ring in the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter Op-Shop

  • 19th Mar 2018 5:26 PM
Bullet fragments lodged in dogs brain

Bullet fragments lodged in dogs brain

News Kelpie 'Goldie' latest dog to be shot in Eatonsville

KIDZCHAT: What's on William's mind

KIDZCHAT: What's on William's mind

News We went to Cowper Public School and learnt about William

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

OPINION: The NRL's hypocrisy over Matthew Lodge and racism

Opinion Is allowing Matthew Lodge to play football redemption or hypocrisy?

Local Partners