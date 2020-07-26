WET WET WET: How much rain lashed our coastline

Plenty of puddles to jump in after heavy weekend rain

RAIN has lashed the Clarence Valley over the weekend, with coastal regions taking the brunt of the wild weather.

Wooli and Minnie Water have received the highest falls in the area, with 116mm recorded at the Wooli Sports ground, and 99mm nearby at Minnie Water.

Yamba had 70mm of rainfall on its coastline, while inland Pillar Valley recorded the highest falls with 104mm to 9am Sunday.

Grafton recorded 41mm of rain at its southern gauge, easing in the north with 27mm of rain falling at the Trenayr agriculture research station.

The Bureau of Meteorology reports there is a chance of a thunderstorm during the afternoon with light winds becoming westerly 15 to 20 km/h in the evening.

There is a strong wind warning for the Byron Coast with gusts between 15-25 knots.

TOTALLY GNARLY: Gary Nichols ventured down to Angourie to check out the massive surf, he wasn't disappointed.

Rain is predicted to ease in the early part of the week.

As the current high pressure system over the southern Tasman Sea slowly heads towards New Zealand, a low pressure system that formed off Queensland coast is deepening and heading south towards the southern coast of New South Wales.

Depending on its position, gale force southerly winds and large surf to some coastal areas are predicted along the southern and central parts of the coast from early next week.

RAINFALLS FOR THE PAST 24 HOURS (mm)

Baryulgil: 13

Glenreagh: 36

Nymboida: 18

Pillar Valley: 104

Lawrence (Pringles Way): 21

Coaldale: 16

Lilydale: 12

Grafton Research Station: 27

Grafton Airport AWS: 41

South Grafton: 16

Yamba: 70

Minnie Water Pump Station: 99

Wooli Sportsground: 116

Wooli (Browns Knob): 89