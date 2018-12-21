Wet, windy, wonderful for sailing

SAILING: It has been an exciting start to the Clarence River Sailing Club's championship series, and it was nothing but smooth sailing for the recent fourth round.

A fresh but steady northeasterly of about 10-15 knots kept pumping all afternoon and delivered magnificent sailing conditions for the 12-boat fleet. The reach leg in lap three was particularly memorable with the wind speed and direction aligning perfectly for a very fast and wet ride.

Dennis Boyd and Tony Rose set the day's course. In a slight variation, the bottom mark was dropped on the southern side of Susan Island. With all starboard roundings it was nice and simple with only a single catamaran getting it wrong. However this crew put in an amazing performance not only exonerating themselves and recovering from a near impossible position, but taking a commendable third place. Well done Mick and Josh.

The start was busy but most boats got away cleanly. A few skippers got caught in a logjam but quickly broke free. The best strategy was to wait for the gun on the starter's end then tack straight onto port for a quick work to the top mark. Boyd, Lindsay Cowan and Mick Maginnity pulled this off perfectly.

NS14 skipper Boyd sailed impeccably and after a brilliant start only continued to consolidate his gains. Revelling in the strengthening breeze and responding quickly to the wind shifts, Boyd's only threat was a very determined James Harrison sailing a Laser.

Boyd crossed the line with three minutes to spare but with yardsticks calculated it was Harrison's day taking the honours with a margin of 40 seconds. Gus Young was third.

The quality of racing continued through the catamarans with some outstanding performances. Lindsay Cowan and Will Price were first away, closely followed by Mick Maginnity and Josh Patterson.

Luke Fletcher and Orlando Denham knew they'd have to pull off something exceptional to get back into the race - and that's precisely what they did.

With Mick and Josh dropping back due to a navigation error, the Denhams worked through the fleet. With the finish in sight only 13 seconds separated the crews with Lindsay and Will holding on long enough to thwart their rivals.