Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VACANT: Little activity at Ostwald Bros. Dalby.
VACANT: Little activity at Ostwald Bros. Dalby. Michael Doyle
News

'We've been blacklisted': Contractors speak out over Ostwald

Tim Howard
by
14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

DEVASTATED Pacific Highway subcontractors owed $7.5million after the collapse of Queensland construction company Ostwald Bros believe they have been blacklisted from further work on the project.

A spokeswoman for Wave 5 Contractors, which represented 23 local subcontractors left in the red after the collapse, said despite promises of help from Roads and Maritime Services and the NSW Roads Minister, no work had come.

"Two weeks ago (Pacific Highway general manager) Bob Higgins was on ABC Radio saying there was plenty of work on the Pacific Highway project for these companies to help make up their losses,” spokeswoman Vicky Riddick said.

Ms Riddick said she had become so disillusioned with the lack of response from Mr Higgins and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey, she set a deadline of 5pm last Monday for a response.

"We got nothing,” Ms Riddick said.

"I believe we've been blacklisted from getting more work on the highway. We've been putting in for work as it's become available but we haven't been able to get a start.”

RMS denied claims of contractors being blacklisted.

"Since late last year Roads and Maritime has been advised about two-thirds of the subcontractors and suppliers engaged by Ostwald Brothers when it was placed into administration have gained further work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade through other contractors,” a spokesman said.

"Another of these suppliers is engaged on the new Grafton Bridge project.”

While RMS is aware of complaints from contractors who are concerned about not getting future work on the project, no information has been provided to support this.

"Contractors are encouraged to continue to apply for new upcoming work,” the spokesman said.

He said inquiries about money owed to subcontractors, suppliers, plant hire and labour by Ostwald Bros should be directed to the liquidator, PWC, on 07 3257 5111.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Mayoral statement over financial sustainability

    Mayoral statement over financial sustainability

    News Mayor releases statement over the financial sustainability concerns of council

    • 14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Fish and chips - how they should be done

    Fish and chips - how they should be done

    News Naeco Blue takes Best Fish and Chips in the Valley

    • 14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    LEAGUE: Rebels reshuffle for Roosters rumble

    LEAGUE: Rebels reshuffle for Roosters rumble

    Rugby League NEW halfback gets his first start in the red and white.

    • 14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM
    Two Fat Duck Rds become one

    Two Fat Duck Rds become one

    Council News Fat Duck Rd (west) to get a name change

    • 14th Apr 2018 5:00 AM

    Local Partners