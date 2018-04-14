'We've been blacklisted': Contractors speak out over Ostwald

DEVASTATED Pacific Highway subcontractors owed $7.5million after the collapse of Queensland construction company Ostwald Bros believe they have been blacklisted from further work on the project.

A spokeswoman for Wave 5 Contractors, which represented 23 local subcontractors left in the red after the collapse, said despite promises of help from Roads and Maritime Services and the NSW Roads Minister, no work had come.

"Two weeks ago (Pacific Highway general manager) Bob Higgins was on ABC Radio saying there was plenty of work on the Pacific Highway project for these companies to help make up their losses,” spokeswoman Vicky Riddick said.

Ms Riddick said she had become so disillusioned with the lack of response from Mr Higgins and NSW Roads Minister Melinda Pavey, she set a deadline of 5pm last Monday for a response.

"We got nothing,” Ms Riddick said.

"I believe we've been blacklisted from getting more work on the highway. We've been putting in for work as it's become available but we haven't been able to get a start.”

RMS denied claims of contractors being blacklisted.

"Since late last year Roads and Maritime has been advised about two-thirds of the subcontractors and suppliers engaged by Ostwald Brothers when it was placed into administration have gained further work on the Woolgoolga to Ballina Pacific Highway upgrade through other contractors,” a spokesman said.

"Another of these suppliers is engaged on the new Grafton Bridge project.”

While RMS is aware of complaints from contractors who are concerned about not getting future work on the project, no information has been provided to support this.

"Contractors are encouraged to continue to apply for new upcoming work,” the spokesman said.

He said inquiries about money owed to subcontractors, suppliers, plant hire and labour by Ostwald Bros should be directed to the liquidator, PWC, on 07 3257 5111.