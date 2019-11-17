Menu
OUR SAVIOUR: Displaced Terania Creek residents Declan and Terri said local man Michael Ryan (pictured) has been their saviour. Michael crafted this beautiful wooden sign to help raise their spirits while they were camping at the showgrounds. Jackie Munro
'We've had our houses burn down twice'

Jackie Munro
17th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
FOR displaced Terania Creek neighbours Declan and Terri, not knowing whether their homes were still standing has been one of the most traumatic aspects of the fire crisis.

The seven evacuees are living in a makeshift camp at Lismore Showgrounds, which is currently housing more than 150 evacuees, having fled the Mount Nardi fire with only a single bag each.

"Our neighbour told us the fire was coming so we grabbed a bag each and just fled," Terri said.

She said the group left with only a handful of items, and didn't have time to pack food or bedding.

The neighbours, whose two families live on the same property, said they had heard conflicting reports about the fate of their homes.

"We've had our houses burn down twice," Terri said.

"We got told it burned down, and then someone said it was saved, then we got told it actually had burned down, but another said they were still standing. At this point we just don't know."

Declan, who is an artist, said he was forced to leave behind all of his works and said the lack of official information and not knowing what was happening had been the worst part of the entire process.

"The biggest problem is the cloudiness and secrecy of the whole thing," he said.

Declan said his family, along with Terri's, had initially evacuated on Friday, spending the night at The Channon, before returning to their property the next day, believing it was safe.

He said everyone had just unpacked their belongings when the fire flared again, and this time they left with barely anything.

Lismore Northern Star

