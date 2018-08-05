Day, Leishman within striking distance of victory

JASON Day and Marc Leishman have ensured an emotionally-charged Australian victory is still on the cards at the World Golf Championships-Bridgestone Invitational in Ohio.

Day battled mistakes during the third round at the difficult Firestone Country Club but managed to stay near the top of the leaderboard at 10-under-par after a one-under 69 on Saturday.

It leaves the former world No.1 Day in solo fourth, four shots back of leader Justin Thomas.

World No.3 Thomas (67) is in the driver's seat at 14 under, three shots clear of 2014 WGC-Bridgestone champion Rory McIlroy (67) and Ian Poulter (70).

Leishman is a shot back of countryman Day, with a 67 putting him in a share of fifth at nine under and well in contention.

Day and world No.19 Leishman have both revealed Australian former US PGA Tour player Jarrod Lyle's decision to end cancer treatment and enter palliative care as the inspiration to try and win at the elite, 71-man event.

Woods, an eight-time WGC-Bridgestone champion, struggled on moving day having dropped three shots during a 73 to plummet to three under.

With the US PGA Tour changing the event's name and moving it to Tennessee next year, the 14-times major winner's hopes of farewelling Akron, Ohio with a first worldwide win in five years are all but over.

Meanwhile, Wade Ormsby is next best of the Australians at two under having posted a solid 68 while Cameron Smith is a shot back after a 69. Adam Scott salvaged a respected 54-hole total of even par with a round of three- under 67.