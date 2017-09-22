Whale makes a splash in Yamba rivermouth

Although I’ve moved around a bit, I’m a Queensland girl at heart with a love of the ocean and the mighty maroons. Since moving to Grafton earlier this year I have fallen in love with the Valley lifestyle. The best part of my job here is getting to know the locals and putting their stories on paper; there is always something going on and so many people with interesting tales to tell.

A WAYWARD whale has taken the scenic route on its migration with a quick pit-stop in the Clarence River this morning.

Yamba/ Iluka Marine Rescue radio operator Bob Isles was on duty when he saw the humpback rolling around about 200m past the bar.

Luckily, the huge mammal caused no issues for boats trying to get in or out.

"I only saw him there for about 15 minutes, he just played around for a bit and obviously just headed out to sea.

"It's quite unusual - it's the first time I've seen it and I've worked with Marine rescue for seven years."

Whale-watching provider Reel Time Charters owner Dave Gadden said one of his boats got the message, but by the time they head over it had disappeared.

"hey're heading south now and starting to build numbers," he said.

"It happens a lot on the way back we'll probably end up with about ten of them around the river before the season is out, but unless you've a really good camera they're hard to et a photo of."

Did you see the whale this morning? Send your pictures to newsroom@dailyexaminer.com.au.