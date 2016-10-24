WHAT A CHAMPION: Kalti defies the odds to win coveted title

AT 11 years and 11 months of age Southgate champion tracking dog Kalti can retire with nothing more to achieve.

Earlier this month the partially deaf Hungarian vizsla scored the ultimate prize in the world of track and search, the Grand Champion title.

His owner and trainer, Tracey Knox, who is also a track and search judge, said Kalti is only the third of his breed to attain the coveted title.

He was also the first of his breed owned and handled by a licensed track and search judge.

Mrs Knox said time had been running out for her champion to snare his last title.

"He competed on June 17 and passed his Track & Search 9 with an excellent grade.

"He then competed on April 6 and passed his Track & Search 10 with a very good grade. Both these competitions were in Queensland," she said.

"There is limited competitions throughout the year, unless you are prepared to travel up to Townsville or down to Melbourne, you only have about two or three a year, at this higher level."

Mrs Knox said Kalti's achievement was remarkable considering his age and other challenges.

"When Kalti competed he was 11 years and 11 months, he is also nearly deaf, which meant that I had to change the way I worked him, as he could not hear my voice commands," Mrs Knox said.

"It was a five-hour trip to Queensland, arriving at 6.10pm and Kalti went out on the track at 7pm, with only a short time to stretch his legs, have a drink and compete.

The course consisted of two tracks, one in the day and the other at night in a variety of suburban areas, each time in front of a different judge.

"The tracklayer walks a track of 1km with seven turns and 80 per cent of the track is to be on concrete, bitumen or other sealed surfaces," she said.

"During the track, the tracklayer is picked up in a vehicle and driven 200m, which includes a turn, they then get out of the vehicle and continue to walk to the end of the track.

"The dog commences the track three hours after the tracklayer has walked it. The dog must find the tracklayer at the end of the track."

Track and Search master: Tracey Knox and her Hungarian Vizsla Kalti do a track and search demonstration through the streets of Grafton.

Mrs Knox said Kalti had to contend with locals stopping her and asking questions.

"Luckily I had some excellent stewards to look after our safety and well being," she said.

"The streets are very dark and because, as a handler you are concentrating so much on your dog, you do not see the cars coming towards you or behind you.

"The scent drifts and swirls so the dog is working on footpaths, grass verges as well as down the middle of bitumen roads."

Mrs Knox said Kalti has been officially retired after his final triumph, but is none the wiser.

"I haven't had the heart to tell him yet," Mrs Knox said.