Playground
Playground
Offbeat

What a crappy thing to do

by Caitlan Charles
30th May 2018 10:00 AM

WHAT would you do if you found a poo on a slide at a children's playground?

Well, in the Lower Clarence, one dad has posted on Facebook after discovering human faeces on a slide in a Palmers Island park causing uproar in the community.

The parent who made the original post said his children had heard a high school-aged student from Palmers Island was bragging about the act.

While some parents asked if it could be nappy ooze, or a child making a mistake, the parent described the poo as 'two full cables'.

What do you think about this act?

lower clarence palmers island
Grafton Daily Examiner

