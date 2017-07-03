WHAT A RELIEF: Disaster funding package finally a reality

DANGER: One lane remains closed on a section of Lawrence Rd due to landslips caused by flooding in March and April.

AFTER a long wait the Clarence Valley is eligible for disaster assistance through the jointly-funded Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements.

The announcement comes three months since two significant rainfall events left Clarence Valley Council with an estimated damage bill of more than $2 million.

In May, after no help was forthcoming, councillors unanimously voted to lobby Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan and NSW Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis for the Clarence Valley to be added to the list of declared natural disaster areas and to give the Mayor Jim Simmons full authority to chase funding.

Federal Minister for Justice Michael Keenan and NSW Minister for Emergency Services Troy Grant made the joint announcement on Friday, which sees Clarence Valley and Tenterfield join Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore, Richmond Valley and Tweed as local government areas currently eligible to receive NDRRA assistance from the flooding event in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie.

"This will ensure communities in these new areas can rebuild public infrastructure, like roads, as quickly as possible with the help of this assistance,” Mr Grant said.

It comes as a relief for the council, which had a similar application rejected following the 2013 flood.

"It's very pleasing we're now eligible to use those funds for vital infrastructure that has been damaged,” Cr Richie Williamson said.

"There's several million dollars worth of works that have been waiting for those funds.

"We were of the belief the Waterview Heights levee was eligible but we weren't successful and council covered the cost of that to the tune of $700,000. So it's a great relief the natural disaster declaration now includes the Clarence Valley and that the funds required are now available to us.”

The door is now ajar for funding to repair extensive damage to public infrastructure such as the Lawrence Road at Woodford Island where a landslip has left the road surface only 400mm from the edge of the Clarence River in some places. There are at least five other places in the Clarence Valley where land slippage has created an issue.

If no assistance was provided, council would have had to fund the works which would ultimately have affected council's Fit For the Future ratios for upcoming years.

ROAD SLIPPAGES

■ Lawrence Rd, between Lawrence Ferry and Maclean

■ Yamba Rd, between Maclean and Harwood Bridge

■ Warregah Island Rd, Warregah Island

■ South Arm Rd, Woodford Island

■ Woodford Dale Rd

■ North Bank Rd, Palmers Channel

Under the NDRRA assistance is also available to primary producers, small businesses, non-profit organisations and individuals affected by the floods.

While the Valley managed to avoid the most devastating effects of ex-cyclone Debbie felt further north, in April Mr Gulaptis said he was "almost certain” the region would qualify for natural disaster assistance, with a minimum of $250,000 worth of public infrastructure damage in a council area required to qualify.

"Until the government receives an application it's hard to process; natural disasters zones were declared further north just on the basis of the highly visible extent of damage that has occurred,” Mr Gulaptis explained at the time.

"In the Clarence Valley though, they have to assess a lot of infrastructure and that's why it's taken them a bit longer.”

For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact the Disaster Welfare Assistance Line on 1800 018 444.

To apply for a concessional loan, grant or freight subsidy, contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.