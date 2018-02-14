WHAT A SCORCHER! Temps raise the roof today

Worked his only job at The Daily Examiner since 1995. Keen photographer, and trained classical pianist in very spare time.

THERE was no respite from the harsh summer today, as temperatures climbed to their highest level this summer.

The temperature at Grafton touched 37.9C at the Grafton Agricultural Research Station just after 3pm today, with humidity creating an apparent temperature of 41.5C. This fell short of the predicted 39C forecast from the Bureau of Meteorology.

Check out the Bureau's explanation for our high temperatures at this time of year

Yamba had some respite from its rampant humidity yesterday with a midday temperature of 30.6C topping the charts.

Meantime, safe within the confines of the air conditioning at Grafton Shoppingworld, we found out how people were beating the oppressive heat.

Take a look at what they said here:

LIAM ROLFE, Grafton: I don't really know what I do about the heat. I just have to put up with it.

LOUWANA SIDORENAN, Grafton: There isn't much you can really do about it. I use the air-con or I just leave the house.

MADYSON SCHEMBRI, Grafton: I don't really know. I either just go sit under the air-con or swim in a pool.