The U/9 Nambour Crushers junior rugby league team play an exhibition match at Sunshine Coast Stadium during the half time game between the Sunshine Coast Falcons and CQ Capras.Dempsy Swanson busts through the defence.
News

What age should grand finals become important to juniors?

Matty Holdsworth
by
21st Jul 2018 5:00 AM
WHAT age should grand finals become important to junior sport?

Most capital cities around the country have junior rugby league grand finals from under-7s up.

On the Sunshine Coast, there are no grand finals until under-12s.

Here, winning isn't everything.

"Unrealistic" goals are being set by parents and coaches, according to Maroochydore Swans president Paul McMillan.

"What happened to A-grade being an achievable goal?" asked the game veteran, who boasts 50 years in the game.

"They all want to be NRL players, but what is wrong if your ambitions are to play A-grade?

"The competitiveness in some coaches and parents is the problem.

"All our teams must be equal, and we don't keep scores. We have a carnival at the end of the year instead of finals.

"I remember as a junior coming through, all I wanted to do was play for my A-grade side. Now I went higher than that but it was a realistic goal we should go back to."

He also played in an era when weight restrictions were the norm.

"School and junior football always had a weigh-in," he said.

"I was on the smaller side and at times hard to handle and it was confronting. But it also made you ready.

"I think there are too many questions and guidelines that need to be set for this to work."

